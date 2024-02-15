4 Blues games get start time or broadcast changes

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The NHL recently announced updates to the 2023-24 regular-season schedule, which includes start time and broadcast changes to four upcoming St. Louis Blues games.

Here are the games with start time or broadcast adjustments (all times listed are Central):

  • March 2 vs. Minnesota, originally scheduled for 2 p.m., will now begin at 5 p.m. and will be available on Bally Sports.
  • March 4 at Philadelphia, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will now begin at 6 p.m. and will be available on Bally Sports.
  • March 5 at NY Islanders will begin at 6:30 p.m. and now be available on ESPN+ and Hulu.
  • April 1 vs. Edmonton will begin at 8 p.m. and now be available on ESPN+ and Hulu.

