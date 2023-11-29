The annual St. Louis Blues Dads' Trip ended Tuesday night. After two games against the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the Blues Dads taught us some valuable lessons. They made some great content, too. Here's what we learned:
10 things we learned from Blues Dads' Trip
1. The dads came from everywhere.
Sami Kapanen flew all the way from Kuopio, Finland, to watch his son Kasperi play.
2. Second families count, too.
It would've been tough for Pavel Buchnevich's dad to fly from Russia for just two games, so he brought his billet dad.
3. They've got jokes.
Everyone loves dad jokes, right?
4. Let Scott Thomas do more interviews.
Scott Thomas took over Tuesday's Ford Gameday Report, and he wasted no time with the hard-hitting questions:
5. Dads have pregame routines, too.
We followed Jim Perunovich, Scott's dad, to a haberdashery in Minnesota to get a clean shave before watching his son play in their home state.
6. Ed Neighbours is awesome.
Jake Neighbours has been on a tear lately. He had his first multi-goal game against the Blackhawks, and his father Ed loved every second of it.
We're not saying Ed was the reason why, but we're also not not saying that.
7. Don't let dads run your social media.
We gave the X account to Torey Krug's dad, Kyle, for a bit. There were mixed results.
8. They're pretty good at soccer.
The dads joined their sons for some pregame soccer in Chicago. Turns out the athleticism runs in the family.
9. They've got good taste in movies.
Jim Perunovich channeled his inner Hanson brother.
10. The dads brought good luck with them.
After going 1-1 this time, the Blues are now 8-2-1 with their dads in attendance. The moms are still undefeated, FYI.
What do we say, same time next year?