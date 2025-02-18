Preparations under way for NHL Stadium Series in Columbus

Ohio Stadium has never looked quite like this.

The venerable Horseshoe has seen a lot in its more than 100 years of life, from spirited Ohio State football games vs. Big Ten rivals to annual commencement ceremonies to concerts like Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones.

But there’s never been an NHL ice rink at the 50-yard line – until this week. Preparations are now under way in Ohio Stadium for the NHL Stadium Series game March 1 that will feature the Blue Jackets hosting the Detroit Red Wings.

It’s the first outdoor contest in Blue Jackets history and the first such game to take place in Ohio Stadium, and there are sure to be scenes that will last a lifetime in the iconic venue.

NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NHL STADIUM SERIES: Get tickets, apparel, gameday information and more at BlueJackets.com/StadiumSeries

The NHL began work early this week on setting up the rink as well as the concert stage that will be in use during the event, and those involved in that work can’t help but look around with wonder at the more than 100,000-seat venue.

“It’s pretty awe-inspiring when you come in here, just the history of the building and the volume of people that are going to be in here,” said Mike Craig, senior director of hockey operations and facilities operations for the NHL. “You kind of look ahead a little bit to that atmosphere, and we’re very excited to be a part of that.”

Craig and fellow senior director of hockey operations and facilities operation Derek King met with the media Tuesday to show off work that’s taken place so far, and to discuss what’s to come. Around 100 people will be involved to get the venue ready for the game next Saturday night, with work taking place each day to get everything where it needs to be.

On Tuesday afternoon, workers were installing the decking on the stadium playing surface that will serve as the base layer for the rink and accompanying field design. Over the next two days, more infrastructure work will take place, including running the piping from the NHL’s Mobile Refrigeration Units outside the stadium to the ice surface that will keep it cold and ready.

Then, on Friday, things will really start to take shape with the ice surface, including the installation of the dasher boards and the start of the ice-making process. That will continue over the weekend; on Monday, the ice will be painted white, with rink lines and logos set to be places Tuesday. By next Friday, when the teams get to take the ice for practice, everything should be ready to go and the crew will use that time to fine-tune any changes that need to be made.

“Practice day for the teams is practice day for us,” King said.

Considering this is the 43rd outdoor game staged by the league since the Heritage Classic on Nov. 22, 2003 in Edmonton, the NHL has honed its methods over the past two decades.

“Since we started in 2003 and then 2008 (with the first Winter Classic), it’s progressed a long way,” Craig said. “Just like anything, we learn as we go, and we’ve learned and grown as a crew and are open to all different ideas. There’s always room for improvement, whether it’s a different addition to the truck or within our system of how we control things. We touched on the weather and how we adapt to all that. We learn from those lessons, and I think we’re in a really good spot and are really comfortable with where we are.”

Ahh, yes, the weather – the one thing crews can’t control when it comes to an outdoor hockey game. The good news is the NHL has encountered just about every situation you might expect over the years, but the general rule of thumb is that rain and sun are the biggest enemies. When asked what ideal conditions are for gameday, Craig said cloud cover and around 32 degrees.

For right now, the cold is no bother, other than maybe having to put a couple extra layers on for the workers on site. It’s too early to tell what the conditions will be for next Saturday – online forecasts currently vary quite a bit when it comes to both temperature and precipitation – but the good news is the 6 p.m. start should mitigate any issues with sun. As for rain, there are contingency plans in place for that, as well.

“Right now, I think we’re in really good shape for gameday,” King said. “We’ve seen a lot over the last few years. We’ll be ready for anything that comes our way, and we’ll adapt as we need to.”

When it’s all said and done, the NHL could have a spectacle unlike any other given the size and historic nature of the event, plus the accompanying fan fest, pregame pep rally and more.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this,” Craig said. “There’s some excitement around this game. I know we’re excited to be in the middle of an event like this and with this many people. I think there was quite a buzz as we came in today.”