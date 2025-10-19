Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets respond to challenge, down Lightning

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets' victory.

BLUE JACKETS 3, LIGHTNING 2

1. The Blue Jackets delivered a strong response after a lackluster effort Thursday night.

There were no excuses – the Blue Jackets knew their compete level wasn’t where it needed to be two nights ago when they dropped a 4-1 final to Colorado at Nationwide Arena.

The CBJ coaching staff reinforced that message with a hard practice Friday, but the reality is the coaches probably didn’t have to. The push to be better came from the players on the ice; as Mathieu Olivier said Friday after practice, “We handle it like men and we get back tomorrow.”

Columbus did just that, delivering a pretty comprehensive 60-minute performance against the Lightning. Tampa Bay did hold a 2-1 lead for the latter stretches of the first period and early parts of the second, but the Blue Jackets were the better team for most of the night, outshooting the Bolts by a 31-19 margin and having a decisive edge in offensive zone and possession time.

“Honestly, (the players) were looking for it,” head coach Dean Evason said of the team’s better effort. “We did some stuff yesterday to engage them in that or make them aware of it, yeah, but I think they were accountable, which is what you want, right? It’s one thing for coaches to talk and yell and point out things, but it’s another thing for them to understand it and be accountable for what happened. And they did that.”

The Blue Jackets weren’t fazed when the Lightning scored twice in a 3:40 span in the first to take the 2-1 lead, carrying play for large stretches of a second period in which they outshot Tampa by a 14-3 margin. There was another moment where the Blue Jackets could have folded, as it came when a tying goal by Dmitri Voronkov at 11:09 of the frame was wiped out by a Tampa offside challenge.

Columbus could have felt sorry for itself considering it was the third disallowed CBJ goal this season, but the Blue Jackets stuck to the plan and got the tying goal from Damon Severson less than three minutes later.

“We’ve talked about our team’s composure in those situations,” Evason said. “It probably would have been easy for them to say, ‘Oh, again, another negative situation against us,’ or turn negative, but they didn’t. So there’s a lot of leadership qualities within there.”

2. Kirill Marchenko did what great players do with his third-period, game-winning goal.

After Marchenko turned in a 31-goal, 73-point season a year ago, it would be easy to call him a star in the NHL. Now that he’s become the first CBJ player ever to score five times in the first five games, is he starting to reach superstar status?

Marchenko has been dangerous just about every time he’s been on the ice this season, and he delivered a clutch goal again tonight just 1:15 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie. With the Blue Jackets racing up the ice with numbers, Dmitri Voronkov took a pass from Zach Werenski, pulled up at the blue line and hit Marchenko as he entered the zone.

Shielding the puck from the backchecking Gage Goncalves, Marchenko settled the puck on his backhand, switched it to his forehand to evade Brandon Hagel, cut right and fired past goalie Jonas Johansson before he could get set.