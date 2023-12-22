Blue Jackets rally to earn point against Capitals

The goal from the left circle ended a 14-game drought for Ovechkin, who last scored Nov. 18 in a 4-3 victory against Columbus.

“It’s been a while; I’ll take it,” Ovechkin said. “I had pretty good chances in the first and the second as well, obviously. Sometimes you have to keep pushing and keep grinding.”

Anthony Mantha scored twice, and John Carlson had three assists for the Capitals (17-9-4), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday and won their third straight. Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves.

Washington is 6-0-0 in the second game of back to backs this season. Each win was on the road.

“This one was right up there with the most challenging that we’ve had this year,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “You could just tell in that third period, and we talked about it, we knew what was coming. We were just in the situation last night and we had nothing in the tank physically and mentally, so we were just trying to find a way to hang on and got our way through that third period.”