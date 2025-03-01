Blue Jackets fans buzz with excitement for Stadium Series 

For the Columbus community, the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game is an opportunity to show the hockey world they belong.

The first outdoor game in Blue Jackets history will have over 90,000 in attendance, the second-most for a single game in NHL history. Ohio Stadium is used to holding a large amount of people in the fall, now Columbus wants to prove it can do the same for their hockey team in the winter.

“We really want to show Columbus as a hockey town,” said Rich Tsung, who used to live in Detroit and moved to Columbus 10 years ago.

The game will provide excitement to the city, excitement that has been building for a year since the NHL announced the Blue Jackets as host for the Stadium Series.

“Once they told us we were going to actually have a game like this, it's been a year of preparation. We've been excited since they released it,” Columbus native David VanStone said.

The anticipation for the event led VanStone and his friend Johnathan Modlich to start tailgating at 8 a.m., and the two are excited for the entire experience that the game has to offer.

“They said that the cannon’s going to be louder, so I'm excited for that, but just the overall experience,” Modlich said. “Super pumped for it.”

The city has hosted its fair share of major events, including the Arnold Sports Festival that is featured every year and is going on alongside the Stadium Series game. The community is excited to show that hockey events can be added to that list.

“I am glad the showout is going to be strong here,” Tsung said. “Columbus is a city where major events can be held here.”

When Tsung heard that 90,000 fans are expected to be in attendance at the ‘Shoe on Saturday, he could not believe it.

“It’s insanity," Tsung said. "I am used to being at Nationwide Arena when it sells out, but thinking 90,000, three or four times when Nationwide sells out, it's going to be crazy."