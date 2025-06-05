Sean Monahan named winner of NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan is the winner of the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, the National Hockey League and club announced today. Monahan, Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury were finalists for the award, which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Monahan, 30, is the first player in Blue Jackets history to win the award after becoming the third Columbus player to be named a finalist. Forward Nick Foligno was a finalist in 2018-19, while forward Kevin Dineen was a finalist in each of the club’s first two seasons in 2000-01 and 2001-02.

The Brampton, Ontario native registered 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points with 20 penalty minutes, 128 shots on goal and a +19 plus/minus rating, while averaging 19:01 TOI per game and won 52.6 percent of his faceoffs in 54 appearances in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He set a single-season career high in points-per-game (1.06) and posted the second-most assists despite missing 28 contests due to a wrist injury. He led Columbus in points-per-game and ranked third in assists and points (tied). The 6-2, 197-pound forward also led the NHL in 5-on-5 assists-per-60 minutes (2.18, min. 25 GP) and ranked second in points-per-60 minutes (3.07).

Signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on July 1, 2024, Monahan has registered 263-332-595 and 201 penalty minutes in 818 career games with the Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames over 12 NHL seasons. He was Calgary’s first-round pick, sixth overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft and played nine seasons with the Flames from 2013-22.

With his selection, Monahan becomes the sixth Blue Jacket to capture a major National Hockey League award.