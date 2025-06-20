Boumedienne's route to the draft ran through Columbus

Sascha Boumedienne is rarely sitting still.
Though the Boston University defenseman began his hockey career in Sweden, walking and biking to his local rink every day, it’s rare to find him in the same place for too long.
Since moving to the United States in 2021, the 2025 NHL Draft prospect has accelerated his development en route to becoming one of the youngest players in college hockey last season. After just one season in the USHL, Boumedienne made the jump to the college level and helped his Terriers to the national championship game.
And just a few weeks after the title game in St. Louis, Boumedienne left Boston and joined Team Sweden for the Under-18 Men’s World Championships. Notching 14 points in seven games, he set the single-tournament record for points by a defenseman.
Boumedienne is the No. 18-ranked North American skater in his draft class, with many predraft rankings listing him as a potential first-round pick. That’s a dramatic rise from October, when Boumedienne earned a ‘B’ ranking in the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List, projecting him as a second- or third-round pick.
But before all of that, and before he inevitably hears his name called next week at the draft in Los Angeles, Boumedienne planted roots well west of Commonwealth Avenue – Columbus.
Boumedienne is a product of the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets, playing with the U16 team for two years as a 14- and 15-year-old.
“It was a great place to be,” Boumedienne said. “I have nothing but good things to say about playing for the AAA Jackets. It was a blast.”
Sascha’s father, Josef, worked with the Columbus Blue Jackets for over 10 years, first as a scout before joining the bench as an assistant coach. On the side, though, he was coaching his son as an assistant with the AAA program – and watching him blossom into an NHL-caliber defenseman.
“For Sascha, hockey was love at first sight,” Josef said. “He’s had that will and desire and that intensity to become a hockey player, all since he was 7, 8, 9 years old.”
Boumedienne was an eager kid playing hockey in Sweden. When he got to Columbus, he had all the makings of a professional.
“We got every asset there to become a very good hockey player,” Boumedienne said of the AAA program. “The coaches and the skill skates and the practices – everything's really dialed in. It means a lot that I got to play there and helped a lot for my development.”
“He’s a hockey-first kid”
You could say Boumedienne was born into hockey.
In January 2007, Josef Boumedienne was in the middle of his season with Oulun Kärpät in Liiga, the top hockey league in Finland. Kärpät plays in Oulu, Finland, the third northernmost city in the world with a population of more than 100,000.
Josef would ultimately hoist a championship trophy that season, but that wasn’t close to the best part – Sascha, the second Boumedienne son, was born that January.
“It was obviously a special time,” Josef said. “We had our first son a year and a half earlier, and then Sascha in 2007, and we ended up winning a championship. It was a good year.”
A former NHL player, Josef Boumedienne retired from professional hockey in 2013. Promptly, he was hired by the Blue Jackets as a scout, and the family settled in Stockholm, Sweden. That’s where Sascha’s love for the game originated.