Stadium Series brings hockey home for Ohio State's president

Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. is a lifelong fan and player of the sport and promises the 'historic' game in Ohio Stadium will live up to its billing

Carter Werenski
By Garrison McDaniel / BlueJackets.com

The 17th President of Ohio State University, Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., will see his favorite sport be played in historic Ohio Stadium for the first time in its 103-year history.

Carter has always been a hockey fan and played the sport throughout his childhood in Rhode Island, going on to letter for four years at the United States Naval Academy. Graduating from Top Gun school before a decorated military career, he was even known as “Slapshot” in his military days.

Now the university president has watched with a keen eye as the ‘Shoe has transformed into an ice rink for Saturday’s NHL Stadium Series game between the Blue Jackets and Red Wings.

“I grew up playing hockey since I was 3 years old,” he said. “I grew up on a pond. I learned how to play hockey outside, and then I played pretty much all my life. I’ve lived ice hockey all my life.”

Ohio State University President Ted Carter speaks to the media ahead of the Stadium Series.

This will not be the first Stadium Series game Carter has been lucky enough to be a part of. When he was superintendent of the Naval Academy, the school hosted the 2018 Stadium Series game that saw the Washington Capitals defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2, in front of nearly 30,000 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Months later, the Capitals would go on to hoist the Stanley Cup.

“It was 100 times better than I ever imagined it would be,” said Carter, who took over as Ohio State president in January 2024. “The Washington Capitals were kind of right where the Blue Jackets are now competing for a playoff spot. They end up winning that game … and win the Stanley Cup that year.”

Ted Carter 2019

Walter "Ted" Carter dropped the puck at the 2018 NHL Stadium Series game between Washington and Toronto at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Now Ohio State's 17th President, Carter was serving as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy at the time.

© GETTY IMAGES

From being a lifelong fan of the sport, Carter understands how important this game is for the NHL standings, as both teams are jostling for a playoff spot. Going into tomorrow night’s game in Detroit between the two teams, the Red Wings hold the first wild card spot with Columbus in the second spot, just two points behind.

“We get to see them before they come here, so that two-game series, I think, might help define what the future for the Blue Jackets is going into the Stanley Cup run,” Carter said.

Given his background in the sport, Carter said he hopes to be able to lace on the skates and take a few laps around the Horseshoe at some point during the weekend’s festivities. And when gametime comes, he said he is excited for players to experience hockey outside, something most NHLers grew up with and something he himself knows all too well.

“I remember getting on a pond, you know, 8 o'clock in the morning, coming home at sunset, my feet being frozen,” he said. “Every hockey player has gone through that, and that's what brings the fun out for these great players that get to go be outside.”

Seeing the magnitude of a Stadium Series event in 2018, the president urges all who are able to make it out to the ‘Shoe for this much-anticipated game.

“If you're wondering about whether or not to come to this, buy a ticket,” he said. "This is historic. It's going to be an experience you've never seen before.”

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want with flexible payment options and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

NHL Stadium Series game puts Blue Jackets, Columbus in the spotlight

Marchenko gets 2 goals, assist to help Blue Jackets hold off Stars

Winning Thoughts: Marchenko helps push Jackets past Stars

Hearing loss hasn't stopped Manch from playing the game he loves

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Stars on Hockey Is For Everyone Night

Blue Jackets Foundation's 'The CannonBall' brings the groove and gives back

Blue Jackets share their outdoor game memories

Blue Jackets Alumni Fantasy Camp provides memories to last a lifetime

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets take care of business vs. Blackhawks

Werenski has goal, 2 assists in win against Blackhawks 

Friendly competition helps push Johnson, Bedard to new heights

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get back to action vs. Blackhawks

For Sample, getting on the ice is a return to his roots 

Blue Jackets activate Jenner, Marchenko off Injured Reserve

Werenski leads all scorers at 4 Nations Face-Off

Forward Joe LaBate recalled from Cleveland Monsters

Blue Jackets getting healthy as Saturday's return nears

Dumais getting his legs back after making pro debut