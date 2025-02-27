Stadium Series brings hockey home for Ohio State's president

From being a lifelong fan of the sport, Carter understands how important this game is for the NHL standings, as both teams are jostling for a playoff spot. Going into tomorrow night’s game in Detroit between the two teams, the Red Wings hold the first wild card spot with Columbus in the second spot, just two points behind.

“We get to see them before they come here, so that two-game series, I think, might help define what the future for the Blue Jackets is going into the Stanley Cup run,” Carter said.

Given his background in the sport, Carter said he hopes to be able to lace on the skates and take a few laps around the Horseshoe at some point during the weekend’s festivities. And when gametime comes, he said he is excited for players to experience hockey outside, something most NHLers grew up with and something he himself knows all too well.

“I remember getting on a pond, you know, 8 o'clock in the morning, coming home at sunset, my feet being frozen,” he said. “Every hockey player has gone through that, and that's what brings the fun out for these great players that get to go be outside.”

Seeing the magnitude of a Stadium Series event in 2018, the president urges all who are able to make it out to the ‘Shoe for this much-anticipated game.

“If you're wondering about whether or not to come to this, buy a ticket,” he said. "This is historic. It's going to be an experience you've never seen before.”