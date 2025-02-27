Stadium Series brings hockey home for Ohio State's president

The 17th President of Ohio State University, Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., will see his favorite sport be played in historic Ohio Stadium for the first time in its 103-year history.
Carter has always been a hockey fan and played the sport throughout his childhood in Rhode Island, going on to letter for four years at the United States Naval Academy. Graduating from Top Gun school before a decorated military career, he was even known as “Slapshot” in his military days.
Now the university president has watched with a keen eye as the ‘Shoe has transformed into an ice rink for Saturday’s NHL Stadium Series game between the Blue Jackets and Red Wings.
“I grew up playing hockey since I was 3 years old,” he said. “I grew up on a pond. I learned how to play hockey outside, and then I played pretty much all my life. I’ve lived ice hockey all my life.”