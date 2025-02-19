NHL Stadium Series festivities to begin with free Honda NHL PreGame official fan festival

The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Honda NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival and tailgate of the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Ohio Stadium, home of the reigning College Football Playoff National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes at 6 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio (ESPN, FX-CA, SN+, TVAS Direct).

Before the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, hockey fans are invited to join the NHL and its corporate partners at the Honda NHL PreGame. This free hockey festival and tailgate will be open on Saturday, March 1 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET in the parking lots of The O on Lane - Columbus' best woodfired pizza and Riverwatch Tower, located on either side of Perry Street at West Lane Avenue in Columbus, Ohio. The Honda NHL PreGame will offer fans of all ages, family-friendly hockey interactive games and attractions, special appearances and the opportunity to take a picture with the most iconic trophy in sports, the Stanley Cup.

A 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ game ticket is not required for admission to the Honda NHL PreGame.

WHAT: Honda NHL PreGame

WHEN: Saturday, March 1, 2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

WHERE: The O on Lane and Riverwatch Tower Parking Lots

352 West Lane Avenue at Perry Street / 364 West Lane Avenue

Columbus, Ohio 43201

The Honda NHL PreGame will include the following attractions, featuring more than a dozen NHL partners activating to engage fans:

AstraZeneca: Fans can stop by the Hat Trick Challenge presented by AstraZeneca to test their shooting skills and score their very own hat trick. Don't miss the chance to pick-up limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer trading cards as well as honor loved ones affected by cancer by including them on "I fight for" stickers. AstraZeneca is an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

BODYARMOR: BODYARMOR will give fans the chance to show their skills by shooting pucks into the net while aiming for the targets! Make sure to also try a free sample of BODYARMOR to help hydrate.

Cat: We know that a commitment to excellence means There's No Off-Season. It's an attitude that our customers and NHL players share! They embody the spirit of determination and dedication – and this event is a celebration of their hard work. Within the Caterpillar space fans will have a chance to win prizes, get Cat merch, meet NHL Alumni and more. Caterpillar celebrates the work you do and the journey you're taking to reach your goals both on and off the ice. #TheresNoOffSeason

Energizer: Fans can head over to Energizer's Power Shot activation to test how fast their slapshot is and get their very own pair of Energizer bunny ears! Energizer, Official Battery of the NHL. #StillGoing!™

ESPN: At ESPN's Body Check photo opportunity, you'll finally be able to see what it looks and feels like to be pinned up against the glass. Hey, it might be your look, you never know!

At ESPN's Body Check photo opportunity, you'll finally be able to see what it looks and feels like to be pinned up against the glass. Hey, it might be your look, you never know! Fanatics: Visit the Official Merchandise Store for a great selection of NHL Stadium Series jerseys, apparel, headwear, and souvenirs.

GEICO: GEICO is excited to honor hockey’s biggest fans with the Fan Advantage Hall of Fans. With photo opportunities and NHL Alumni autographs, the GEICO Fan Advantage Hall of Fans experience will showcase and reward the most passionate fans. At the NHL PreGame fans will get more out of their hockey fandom, just like they get more with GEICO.

Jersey Mike's: Jersey Mike's Honda NHL PreGame activation will feature a "Subs for a Year" sweepstakes and other game day fun. Hockey fans will also have a chance to sample Jersey Mike's authentic fresh sliced subs.

Jersey Mike’s Honda NHL PreGame activation will feature a “Subs for a Year” sweepstakes and other game day fun. Hockey fans will also have a chance to sample Jersey Mike’s authentic fresh sliced subs. Navy Federal Credit Union: Visit the Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey activation to test your range and accuracy at its Hockey Shot Challenge and for your chance to look like the pros while taking your picture in its Hockey Player Photo Opportunity!

Visit the Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey activation to test your range and accuracy at its Hockey Shot Challenge and for your chance to look like the pros while taking your picture in its Hockey Player Photo Opportunity! NHL Fan Access: Exciting news – NHL Fan Access™ can now be found within the NHL App! Fans will still have access to maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, opportunities to win prizes, and much more, just all in a new place. Fans are encouraged to download the NHL App prior to attending the Honda NHL PreGame and tap on the recognizable Fan Access logo to learn more! Make sure to stop by the Fan Access booth for everything Honda NHL PreGame and for giveaways!

Pepsi: At the PEPSI® fan activation zone, hockey fans can experience the thrill of being up close and personal with an actual Zamboni machine, which includes exciting photo opportunities. Plus, they can refresh with free Pepsi® Zero Sugar samples.

At the PEPSI® fan activation zone, hockey fans can experience the thrill of being up close and personal with an actual Zamboni machine, which includes exciting photo opportunities. Plus, they can refresh with free Pepsi® Zero Sugar samples. S. Preston Art + Designs: S. Preston is an NHL licensed sport artist specializing in creative minimalist hockey illustrations of famous iconic moments, arenas, and mascots. He will be on site displaying his limited-edition artwork for this year’s NHL Stadium Series along with other pieces in his collection.

S. Preston is an NHL licensed sport artist specializing in creative minimalist hockey illustrations of famous iconic moments, arenas, and mascots. He will be on site displaying his limited-edition artwork for this year’s NHL Stadium Series along with other pieces in his collection. Ticketmaster: Fans can visit the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle activation to show off their wrist shots by aiming to shoot their puck through the Ticketmaster “t”!

Upper Deck: Get your own personalized NHL Stadium Series trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL®. Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Puck-O. Collect a FREE NHL Stadium Series digital trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information.

Get your own personalized NHL Stadium Series trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL®. Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Puck-O. Collect a FREE NHL Stadium Series digital trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information. Verizon: Verizon invites fans to the Honda NHL PreGame where they can enjoy a warm treat, charge their phones, take part in an exclusive photo opportunity and have a chance to win exciting prizes.

For more information, fans should visit https://www.nhl.com/events/2025-nhl-stadium-series.

All fans will be required to go through metal detectors prior to entry into the Honda NHL PreGame. Small bags, no larger than 5 inches by 8 inches by 1 inch, will be permitted. Guests with medical, dietary or childcare needs will be permitted to carry one bag, no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 4 inches, into the Honda NHL PreGame after security screening of the bag. No other bags will be permitted.

Tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ are available at Ticketmaster.