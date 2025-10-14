Mercer scores twice, Devils edge Blue Jackets

Jake Allen saved 23 of 24 shots through two periods for the Devils (2-1-0), including 16 in the first period, but he was replaced by Jacob Markstrom to start the third period because he was cramping. Markstrom made eight saves.

The Devils host the Florida Panthers on Thursday in their home opener after losing to the Carolina hurricanes then defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Blue Jackets.

“This is a tough start to the season, three games in five nights, all on the road, two home openers, three very good teams,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “You know, three of the best home teams in the NHL historically here, so to come home with four points is good. You'd always want six, but we'll take the four and the lessons learned along the way and enjoy a day off tomorrow and get to work at home.”

Kirill Marchenko scored his fourth goal in two games and Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-2-0) in the home opener of their 25th anniversary season.

“It's frustrating. The guys, I'm sure, are frustrated already,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “We had a real good opportunity to win this hockey game here tonight. We just didn't finish.

“We've got to stay the course with what we're doing and not push too many panic buttons.”

Mercer and Timo Meier scored power-play goals for the Devils, who entered the game 0-for-6 on the man-advantage. The Blue Jackets have allowed six power-play goals in their past two games after giving up four in a 7-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets went 0-for-5 on the power play and are 1-for-9 for the season.

“Jake played unbelievable and obviously [Markstrom] at the end,” Meier said. “We saw the maturity of the team and the special teams were very good, awesome.”

Blue Jackets forward Miles Wood did not return after being high-sticked in the face by Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton at 6:08 of the first period. The Devils killed off the double minor.

“Whenever that happens, it gives us momentum overall throughout the game and I think we just built off that,” Mercer said.