Blue Jackets fall to Devils at Nationwide

John Marino, Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils (23-17-3), who lost their previous two games and four of five (1-3-1). Vitek Vanecek made 29 saves.

“We didn’t play a bad first (period); we had lots of shots,” New Jersey captain Nico Hischier said. “We had opportunities to score. We know it’s a 60-minute hockey game. … Just stick with it.”

Cole Sillinger scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the Blue Jackets (14-22-9), who have lost four of five (1-3-1) and nine of 12 (3-5-4).

“I thought we were too sporadic,” Sillinger said. “Good first shift, then we took some shifts off and never really found sustained pressure and sustained energy. It's unacceptable.”

Sillinger gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 4:21 of the first period with a one-timer from the left circle after a between-the-legs back pass from Yegor Chinakhov.

Marino tied it 1-1 just 28 seconds into the second, scoring from the high slot with a wrist shot stick-side.

“We’ve been doing that a lot this year, unfortunately,” Marino said of falling behind. “We had a lot of chances in the first, a 2-on-1 on the first shift and weren’t able to score.

“We had that resilience and stick-to-it. That says a lot.”

Holtz put New Jersey ahead 2-1 at 8:40. He was open near the right post for the redirect of a cross-ice pass from Cal Foote.

Hischier extended the lead to 3-1 at 13:31 with an unassisted goal from between the circles, and Bastian scored at 14:43 on a tap-in for the 4-1 final.

“Their transition game was really good,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “I think they're No. 1 in the League; we have to take care of that. “One-on-1 battles in the second period, that's what we didn't [win]. Then one guy makes a mistake, and it's in the back of the net.”

Sillinger thought he scored again at 17:41 of the third period, but the Devils successfully changed that Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was offside prior to the goal.

Vanecek made 11 saves in the third.

“We played a solid game all night,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “We checked well. We created a lot of great opportunities, just being in good positions and created foot races.”

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner returned after missing 15 games since Dec. 8 with a fractured jaw. His 19:05 of ice time was the most among their forwards. He had one shot on goal and blocked two.

“It’s good to get back. I thought I was a little rusty,” Jenner said. “I want to bring a little bit more personally to my game. Good to build off it. It felt good to be back out there.

“We let them back into the game with our mistakes. Our battle and compete level went down a little bit. They ramped it up and they were able to score four. That's what happens in this league -- you lose those 1-on-1 battles, they're going to have the puck more. They’re going to have more chances, and that's what hurt us.”

NOTES: New Jersey scored four goals in a period for the fourth time this season (Oct. 25 in the second against the Washington Capitals; Nov. 25 in the first against the Buffalo Sabres; Dec. 5 in the first against the Vancouver Canucks). It also tied the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL lead with its 15 comeback win. … Holtz has scored in back-to-back games and three of four. … Sillinger has scored seven of his eight goals in the past 13 games.