Blue Jackets announce changes to Cleveland Monsters' staff

Blue Jackets have announced that Stefan Matteau has been named as an assistant coach and Mike Murphy named as head equipment manager.

Team Update No Ruoff
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that Stefan Matteau has been named as an assistant coach for the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. In addition, Mike Murphy has joined the organization as the head equipment manager for the AHL team.

Matteau, 31, registered six goals and five assists for 11 points with 41 penalty minutes in 92 career NHL contests with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils from 2012-22. Hejoined the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Feb. 19, 2020 and collected 3-1-4 and 14 penalty minutes in 27 contests over two seasons from 2019-21. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the first-round, 29th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Chicago, Illinois native added 76-93-169 and 477 PIM in 411 contests over 10 seasons in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters, Colorado Eagles, Chicago Wolves, St. John’s IceCaps and Albany Devils from 2013-25. He totaled 16-25-41 in 80 contests over two stints with the Monsters and served as the club’s captain in 2024-25. He played one season of junior hockey for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in 2012-13.

Murphy, a native of Brentwood, New Hampshire, served as the equipment manager for the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League for the past two seasons. He previously served as the head equipment manager of the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda from 2018-23.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ goaltenders

Blue Jackets name Barry Brennan strength and conditioning coach

Single-game tickets for the Blue Jackets' 25th season on sale starting Friday

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ defensemen

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ forwards

Hedin Raftheim adds size to the CBJ prospect pool

What the Blue Jackets lineup might look like come opening night

School days: College comes calling for many CBJ prospects

Blue Jackets hope Griffin can be a diamond in the rough

Blue Jackets sign D Dysin Mayo to one-year, two-way contract

Analyzing the Blue Jackets 2025-26 schedule

Blue Jackets announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Blue Jackets announce additions to hockey operations department

Johnson had a big year, but he wants to be among the best

Low ropes, high impact: New course encourages Girl Scouts to take leaps

Blue Jackets to participate in 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

Williams hopes to put his NHL experience to good use

Loranger doesn't let his size slow him down