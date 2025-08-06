Blue Jackets announce changes to Cleveland Monsters' staff

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that Stefan Matteau has been named as an assistant coach for the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. In addition, Mike Murphy has joined the organization as the head equipment manager for the AHL team.

Matteau, 31, registered six goals and five assists for 11 points with 41 penalty minutes in 92 career NHL contests with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils from 2012-22. Hejoined the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Feb. 19, 2020 and collected 3-1-4 and 14 penalty minutes in 27 contests over two seasons from 2019-21. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the first-round, 29th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Chicago, Illinois native added 76-93-169 and 477 PIM in 411 contests over 10 seasons in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters, Colorado Eagles, Chicago Wolves, St. John’s IceCaps and Albany Devils from 2013-25. He totaled 16-25-41 in 80 contests over two stints with the Monsters and served as the club’s captain in 2024-25. He played one season of junior hockey for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in 2012-13.

Murphy, a native of Brentwood, New Hampshire, served as the equipment manager for the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League for the past two seasons. He previously served as the head equipment manager of the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda from 2018-23.