Sillinger notches hat trick but Jackets fall in OT

Fleury and Roy have 551 wins each. Martin Brodeur is first with 691.

Fleury made a full-extension glove save at the right post on Yegor Chinakhov’s one-timer from the right face-off circle at 2:51 of overtime. Marco Rossi then scored at 3:04 for Minnesota (17-17-4), which ended a four-game losing streak. He won it with a one-timer in the right circle off a feed from Matt Boldy.

“You know what? I was just happy to win tonight,” Fleury said. “It hasn’t been working out. We’ve been missing a few guys. We obviously need points in the standings.

“Obviously, catching Patrick is an honor, a guy I looked up to growing up. In the moment, I was happy to get the win here for the boys.”