Blue Jackets players embrace CBJ Learn To Play program

And whether you’re just a Blue Jackets fan or a professional player, Learn To Play is an excellent and convenient way to get kids into the game. In addition to Benny, Mathieu Olivier’s 4-year-old Tristan was enrolled during the 2025-26 season, as was Elvis Merzlikins’ 4-year-old son Knox.

So far, all have had similar positive experiences with the Learn To Play program, and the best part is how much the youngest members of the family are enjoying it.

“He’s looking forward to it every week, and that’s what I want,” Olivier said. “I think nowadays people specialize their kids very early and they get them into elite programs very early. To me, there’s something about being a kid and testing everything out and falling in love with the game and not be into that grind right away. That's the No. 1 thing for him, and I think Learn To Play does a really good job with that.”

Learn To Play is led by former CBJ forward Andrew Cassels, a veteran of more than 1,000 NHL games, and features a licensed staff of hockey coaches who make the sessions both enjoyable and educational.

As part of the three-step introductory program, families receive head-to-toe equipment – a $600 value – with first-time enrollment. The 45-minute sessions last eight weeks, and families also receive access to special CBJ ticket offers. There are three different classes kids can progress though – the first introducing kids to hockey-specific skating, the second featuring advanced skating instruction, and the third focused on hockey skill development.

To register for the upcoming August session or be notified of future dates, click here.

“Going to the practices, watching how they are doing things, I think it's really good,” Merzlikins said. “The exercises that they do, I definitely see improvement in Knox. He’s skating amazing, he’s fast, and he’s learning every time something new. The coaches are amazing with the kids. They pay attention and they try to teach. I’m really happy about it, and I think they are doing a great job.”

And if there’s one common thread among the CBJ dads who have enrolled their kids in Learn To Play, it’s the experience their kids having both on and off the ice.

“He has a lot of fun,” Merzlikins said of Knox. “It’s amazing. You get to meet new friends. You have your classmates in school, but you have your teammates. That’s the important thing as well. A few days ago, we were at one of the teammates’ birthday parties, so we were out there skating and playing. That’s fun.”

Another benefit to the CBJ players, who live busy lives during the season as they travel across North America playing games, is just how easy it is to get involved. One of the biggest advantages of the program is the fact that gear is provided, as hockey pads are often a financial stumbling block when it comes to getting kids into the sport.

“The seamlessness of it,” Gudbranson said when what he likes most about the program. “Back when I started, you had to go buy your gear and stuff like that. I went to Play It Again Sports and bought him a whole new set of gear and stuff like that, and then sure enough, Learn To Play sends you a whole bag of gear.

"Just being able to put your kid into a program like that and not necessarily worry about hockey gear, I know that’s tough for a lot of parents. Hockey is such a beautiful game that I hope many people get access to, and Learn To Play does a great job of that.”

Gudbranson said there is one downside to the program – Benny is now so into hockey, he wants to play ministicks all the time at home, which has led to a few errant whacks to the defenseman’s ankles.

That’s a small price to pay, though, to see his son having fun and learning new things along the way.

“It’s the best,” Gudbranson said. “It’s such a blessing that he enjoys the game that I enjoy so much. Obviously my kids, whatever they want to do in life, they’re welcome to do it and welcome to try as long as they work hard at it. I’d love them to find a passion project that takes them somewhere special, but for him, to see the joy in his eyes playing hockey just like I did at his age, there’s nothing better.”