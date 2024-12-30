Pyyhtia's dependability has helped his hockey dream come true

When Mikael Pyyhtia was a kid growing up in Turku, Finland, the highlight of his week was hockey.

His father, Tomi, played the sport himself, and the family had season tickets for TPS, the local team in Finland’s top-level Liiga. Each week, Tomi would take his sons Mikael and Tuomas to see games, much to Mikael’s delight.

“We would go every time to my hometown games,” Mikael said. “We had the season tickets. I still remember, I was like 6 or 7 or so and we’d go to watch the games. That was the biggest thing of the week.”

Tomi had his sons on skates at an early age, and they started playing hockey on the same youth teams. Growing up, it was Mikael’s dream to skate for TPS, the second-most successful team in Finland, which has been playing hockey for nearly a century and won 11 championships.

Playing a major time difference and a world away, the NHL was but a pipe dream.

“My first time I played hockey, I was like, ‘This is so nice. I want to play hockey all my life,’” Mikael said. “That was so funny when I started playing. I think the biggest thing when I was young was to play in the Finnish League.

“I think the (NHL) was the dream that every kid has. Maybe it was the dream for me, too, but it was a long way. It wasn’t like close because it was on the other side of the world. I never watched that much like live. But yeah, when I became older and older, I realized that can be the goal some day and could be real.”

Of course, it certainly was real, as Pyyhtia has made it to the NHL and is in his third season with Columbus. A fourth-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets in 2020, Pyyhtia actually has lived both of his dreams, playing three full seasons with TPS before coming to North America.

The 23-year-old wing made his NHL debut two seasons ago with the Blue Jackets, skated in 17 games at the end of last season and has become a CBJ regular this year, posting three goals and five assists while playing in 27 of the Jackets’ first 37 contests.

A dependable defensive presence and a regular part of the Blue Jackets penalty kill, Pyyhtia has seen his confidence and his play grow this season. He has two goals and an assist in the last six games, tied a career high with four shots on goal in Friday’s win over Boston, and feels more and more comfortable at the NHL level as time goes by.