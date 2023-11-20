Danforth happy to be making an impact for Blue Jackets

News Feed

blue jackets launch black friday promotions and offers

Blue Jackets launch Black Friday promotions and offers
Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 19

Blue Jackets drop Sunday game in Philadelphia
preview blue jackets look for win in philadelphia

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Philly looking for win
Columbus Blue Jackets Washington Capitals game recap November 18

Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in another one-goal game
boone jenner breaks blue jackets record games played

'No one deserves it more than him'
preview blue jackets capitals in dc

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to DC to take on Capitals
svonotes blue jackets hockey fights cancer stories

SvoNotes: Hockey Fights Cancer means a lot to CBJ fans
blue jackets announce partnership extension with t marzetti company

Blue Jackets announce partnership extension with T. Marzetti Company
Arizona Coyotes Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 16

Severson scores twice but Jackets fall to Coyotes
blue jackets pediatric cancer heroes flashes of hope

Pediatric cancer heroes form quick bond with CBJ players
blue jackets recall trey fix wolansky assign emil bemstrom

Blue Jackets recall Fix-Wolansky, assign Bemstrom
adam fantilli supporting grandmother for hockey fights cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer hits home for Adam Fantilli
blue jackets prospect report luca pinelli

Prospect Report: Pinelli scoring goal after goal in the OHL 
preview blue jackets host arizona for hockey fights cancer

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Arizona on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Pittsburgh Penguins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 14

Blue Jackets give up late goal to lose to Pens
david jiricek recalled jack roslovic placed on injured reserve

Blue Jackets place Roslovic on IR, recall Jiricek
3 up 3 down columbus blue jackets analysis

Analysis: Breaking down the Blue Jackets through 15 games
blue jackets holiday pack 2023

Blue Jackets holiday pack returns as a great gift idea

Danforth happy to be making an impact for Blue Jackets

Forward is being productive yet again after having to sit out most of last season with a shoulder injury

Danforth skating
By Emily Sculli / Blue Jackets.com

Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth has had a hot start to the season, placing tied for second on the team with five goals. It's a good feeling after Danforth was able to play in only six games last season because of a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The Oshawa, Ontario, native has had a unique path to this NHL roster. He spent four years at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut and has become the first player from the school to play in the NHL. During his time in college, he played in 147 career games, earning 42-82-124 from 2013-17.  

After graduating, was the ECHL Rookie of the Year in Cincinnati in 2017-18 and had stints with two AHL teams before going abroad to play for Lukko in the Finnish Liiga for two seasons, posting a 45-67-112 line. He then played in 58 games in the KHL, posting nearly a point per game (23-32-55) for Vityaz during the 2020-21 season. 

All that success internationally caught the eye of the Blue Jackets, who signed Danforth as a free agent on May 3, 2021. He went on to play 45 games for the Jackets during the 2021-22 season, putting up 10 goals and four assists for 14 points.   

Danforth said his success this season has been a product of the team's hard work and attributed it to his linemates' ability to come together. In recent games, the combination of Danforth with Sean Kuraly and Alexandre Texier has been one of the most productive units on the squad.

CBJ@WSH: Danforth scores goal against Capitals

“I think we're working on our game together here,” he said. “We kind of know where each other are gonna be, and Tex has a bunch of skill but we play a very simple game – get pucks in and try and win them back and get to the net. When we turn pucks over, we can make plays, so it's been fun playing it over the last couple of games.”

Danforth in particular has been dangerous of late, scoring two goals and adding an assist in the past five games. Yesterday in Philadelphia, he was elevated to play on the top line with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, earning a career-high 20:54 of ice time.

Danforth has played in each game of the season so far, which has added up to more starts than last season because of the shoulder injury, which required surgery. He says he spent the offseason preparing to play the whole season this time around.

“Things have been going pretty well. I feel good,” he said. “I trained over the summer for an 82-game season, so I feel like my body is ready to go and it will hold up.”

Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent said he is pleased with Danforth’s start on the season.  

“I am really happy with him,” Vincent said. “It has been a long recovery for him. He is a really good pro. He puts the time in. He is a very serious guy, serious about his craft. So he is another guy that I am not surprised about. He is just a solid professional hockey player that takes it very seriously, and we are seeing the results.”  

At the start of the season Danforth signed a one-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season worth $1.1 million with the club.   

Danforth hopes for a long season of continued success for this squad. The Jackets take the ice again on Wednesday when they take on Chicago at Nationwide Arena.