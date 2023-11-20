Danforth happy to be making an impact for Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth has had a hot start to the season, placing tied for second on the team with five goals. It's a good feeling after Danforth was able to play in only six games last season because of a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The Oshawa, Ontario, native has had a unique path to this NHL roster. He spent four years at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut and has become the first player from the school to play in the NHL. During his time in college, he played in 147 career games, earning 42-82-124 from 2013-17.

After graduating, was the ECHL Rookie of the Year in Cincinnati in 2017-18 and had stints with two AHL teams before going abroad to play for Lukko in the Finnish Liiga for two seasons, posting a 45-67-112 line. He then played in 58 games in the KHL, posting nearly a point per game (23-32-55) for Vityaz during the 2020-21 season.

All that success internationally caught the eye of the Blue Jackets, who signed Danforth as a free agent on May 3, 2021. He went on to play 45 games for the Jackets during the 2021-22 season, putting up 10 goals and four assists for 14 points.

Danforth said his success this season has been a product of the team's hard work and attributed it to his linemates' ability to come together. In recent games, the combination of Danforth with Sean Kuraly and Alexandre Texier has been one of the most productive units on the squad.