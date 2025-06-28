Instant analysis: Smith adds to the CBJ defensive pipeline

With the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Blue Jackets have selected Tri-City (WHL) defenseman Jackson Smith.

Here’s what you should know about the newest CBJ blueliner in the moments after his draft pick.

The Smith file: Many thought Smith would be off the board by now, as he was a late riser in predraft rankings and finished in the top 10 in some experts' rankings thanks to a good combination of size and mobility. The 6-4, 199-defenseman filled up the stat sheet a year ago with the Americans, posting 11 goals among his 54 points in 68 games. Ranked 11th in our consensus poll and 13th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, he’s a prospect with a big upside.

How he fits: The Blue Jackets have turned a focus to the blue line in recent drafts, using four of their six picks on defensemen a year ago and adding Smith with their opening pick this season. Those players remain a few years away from being major contributors, but you can never have too many defensemen, and Smith will continue to add depth in the CBJ system. Players with his combination of skills – size, skating, plus the ability to contribute offense from the blue line – don't come along too often, though Smith will have to continue to refine his game to keep making steps toward the NHL level.

What do the analysts say? Ranked sixth overall by Elite Prospects, seventh by McKeen's Hockey and eighth by The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari, Smith is a prospect who caught the eye of many leading into the draft. Steven Ellis of The Daily Faceoff projects Smith as a top-four blueliner, writing "Smith has so many things going for him. He’s physical, skates so well, and he’s very mobile for a 6-foot-3 defenseman. I also think his hockey sense is great, and it’s only a matter of time until he finds a way to explode offensively." Chris Peters of FloHockey notes his decision will have to improve but notes, "With a good athletic profile including strong skating, a 6-foot-4 (after the combine measurement) frame and some skill, Smith is an intriguing talent. ... He has all of the physical tools to be an impactful defenseman, but he will have to work on his puck decisions and processing speed in order to reach his full potential."

Get to know Smith: A Calgary, Alberta native, Smith plays for one of five American teams in the WHL, the Tri-City Americans. He was a crucial part of Team Canada’s Under-18 World Championships gold medal in April, potting four goals in seven games as defenseman. Smith has always been an athlete, as he used to be a competitive swimmer growing up and is nearly a scratch golfer.

What’s next: In the near term, Smith will likely head to Columbus for the team’s development camp next week at the OhioHealth Ice Haus for his first look at the capital city in a CBJ sweater. After that, he is crossing the border to join the college hockey ranks, having given his commitment to play at Penn State, meaning he’ll come through Columbus when the Nittany Lions play Ohio State. While he’s a talented prospect, most mid first-round picks continue to need plenty of seasoning, and Smith will get to compete against some of the best of the best in the Big Ten given the influx of talent headed that way next year.