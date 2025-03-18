Blue Jackets loan goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland

The 23-year-old netminder has posted a 2-2-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in six games

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Greaves, 23, has posted a 2-2-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in six games with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25 after turning aside 18-of-20 shots faced (.900 SV%) in last night’s contest against the New Jersey Devils. He owns a 5-9-2 record with a 3.21 GAA and .910 SV% in 16 career outings with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario has also gone 77-50-17 with a 2.93 GAA, .907 SV% and six shutouts in 152 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22. He ranks sixth-T in the league in save percentage and 12th-T in victories in 2024-25 with a 16-10-6 record, 2.84 GAA, .915 SV% and two shutouts in 34 contests.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com

