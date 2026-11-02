Game Preview: Blue Jackets vs Avalanche

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By Natalie Zurakowski

Tune-In 

Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream) 

Listen: 97.1 The Fan & the CBJ app 

The Matchup 

  • The Blue Jackets are 24-44-6 all-time against the Avalanche. 
  • Colorado is riding a three-game winning streak over Columbus.

Ice Breakers 

  1. Charlie Coyle has recorded the most points against the Avalanche as a Blue Jacket, with 10 points (3G-7A) in 10 games. 
  1. Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in assists this season, with 10 assists in 12 games, and is riding a three-game point streak. 
  1. With an assist against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night, Kent Johnson extended his four-game point streak and continues to lead the Blue Jackets in goals and points with seven goals and 12 points in 12 games.

Making His Mark  

Cale Makar made history over the summer after signing an eight-year, $168.2 million contract extension with the Avalanche. Selected fourth overall in the 2017 NHL draft, the two-time James Norris Trophy winner led Colorado to its first Stanley Cup in over 20 years and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player in the playoffs. With an average annual value of $20.4 million, Makar became the first player in NHL history to surpass the $20 million mark, setting a new benchmark for player salaries.  

Back on the Blue Line 

After suffering a lower-body injury during the preseason, Ivan Provorov made his 2026-27 season debut Saturday night against the Dallas Stars. Provorov, who missed the first 11 games of the season, recorded 31 points (9G-22A) in 2025-26 for the Blue Jackets.

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News Feed

Blue Jackets, NHL, and Fanatics unveil Blue Jackets Hometown Remix uniform

Columbus Blue Jackets to televise 10 regular season games on over-the-air stations this season

Blue Jackets make connections at annual Nationwide Children's visit

Oettinger makes 24 saves, Stars hang on to defeat Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets activate defenseman Ivan Provorov off Injured Reserve

A moment of joy through the Blue Jackets’ Flashes of Hope

Kochetkov wins ninth straight to open season, Hurricanes hold off Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets loan defenseman Carson Soucy to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

Blue Jackets players make an impact beyond the ice this season

Blue Jackets activate defenseman Caleb MacDonald off the Injured Non-Roster list, loan to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

Blue Jackets recover, defeat Flyers in OT after blowing three-goal lead

Blue Jackets activate defenseman Dante Fabbro off injured reserve

Blue Jackets continue the fight against cancer on Nov. 5

Fantilli's OT goal lifts Blue Jackets past Golden Knights

Columbus Blue Jackets games to air on DIRECTV beginning tonight

Marchenko scores in Columbus return, Maple Leafs pull away from Blues Jackets

Blue Jackets Foundation announces another $1 million invested into the community

Kaprizov scores League-leading 10th goal, Wild edge Blue Jackets