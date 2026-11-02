Game Preview: Blue Jackets vs Avalanche

Tune-In

Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream)

Listen: 97.1 The Fan & the CBJ app

The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 24-44-6 all-time against the Avalanche.

Colorado is riding a three-game winning streak over Columbus.

Ice Breakers

Charlie Coyle has recorded the most points against the Avalanche as a Blue Jacket, with 10 points (3G-7A) in 10 games.

Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in assists this season, with 10 assists in 12 games, and is riding a three-game point streak.

With an assist against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night, Kent Johnson extended his four-game point streak and continues to lead the Blue Jackets in goals and points with seven goals and 12 points in 12 games.

Making His Mark

Cale Makar made history over the summer after signing an eight-year, $168.2 million contract extension with the Avalanche. Selected fourth overall in the 2017 NHL draft, the two-time James Norris Trophy winner led Colorado to its first Stanley Cup in over 20 years and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player in the playoffs. With an average annual value of $20.4 million, Makar became the first player in NHL history to surpass the $20 million mark, setting a new benchmark for player salaries.

Back on the Blue Line

After suffering a lower-body injury during the preseason, Ivan Provorov made his 2026-27 season debut Saturday night against the Dallas Stars. Provorov, who missed the first 11 games of the season, recorded 31 points (9G-22A) in 2025-26 for the Blue Jackets.