Olivier scores twice, Blue Jackets hold off Panthers for 3rd win in row

“As far as that team (the Panthers), they set the standard the last two years as to what it takes to be successful,” Olivier said of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. “So, [it’s] a really good match for us. Obviously, we did a good job. They pushed hard in the third (period). They tried to get physical on us. I thought we did a good job responding.”

Boone Jenner also scored, and Jet Greaves made 26 saves for the Blue Jackets (32-21-8), who have won three straight games after losing their first two following the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and are 14-2-1 in their past 17.

“We knew coming out of the break that every game coming down the stretch was going to be tightly contested,” Greaves said. “It was just going to be small details that make the difference and we definitely learned that in those first few games.”