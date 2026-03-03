PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Predators to complete back-to-back

Everyone agreed that the Blue Jackets made Monday night much more interesting than it could or should have been.

Columbus looked well on its way to a stress-free victory when it held a 4-0 lead through two periods against the Rangers, but as Wall Street or the Garment District fashion houses can tell you, things can move pretty quickly in New York City.

The Rangers rallied with four third-period goals to force overtime, where Kirill Marchenko’s goal gave the Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory that had more twists and turns than a roller coaster. But in the end, everyone also agreed that the Blue Jackets left Maidson Square Garden with what they came for – two key points in the playoff race.

“When we came into the rink, that was the focus obviously – let’s get the two points,” head coach Rick Bowness said.

“It’s exactly how we drew it up – two points,” Mathieu Olivier added with a knowing smile.

Of course, the Blue Jackets also know that nearly letting Monday night’s game get away was less than ideal. It was a stunning turn of events, as a Rangers team that was booed off the ice after the second period nearly delivered a crushing blow to the team’s playoff hopes. It also brought back some bad memories from earlier in the season, when disappearing leads became a theme.

“I thought we fell back on our heels a little bit and got back in some bad habits, but at the end of the day, we got a point (getting it) to overtime and then we ended up getting the two points, which was our main mission,” Olivier said. “The last two games, we felt like we’ve played good enough to win those, and sometimes the hockey gods will give you one back, so we’ll take that one.”

The victory moved the Blue Jackets to just three points behind Boston for the Eastern Conference’s final wild card spot, and another chance to gain ground in the standings comes tonight when Nashville visits Nationwide Arena.

Monday’s contest against the Rangers kicked off a stretch in which the Blue Jackets will play six times in nine days, and while the performance was far from perfect, it did allow the team to start off that run with a crucial victory. The games are about to come fast and furious, and while the Blue Jackets will look to take some lessons from Monday night, there’s little time to worry about what went wrong.

“You have no choice; you have to move on,” Bowness said. “The players know. Listen, this is a good bunch of guys. They care an awful lot. They come to play, and give the Rangers credit. We knew they were going to come out hard. … You just take the two points and dissect it a little bit. You have no choice to move on because we’re playing tomorrow night. We have an awful lot of games in March, and we’re not going to dwell on one game. We just have to keep moving on.”