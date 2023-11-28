Small Business of the Month: Design Collective

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. This month's Small Business of the Month is Design Collective; to enter your small business, click here.

Whether it’s in the corporate, hospitality or retail market, Design Collective has produced memorable spaces that many in the Columbus area have enjoyed.

With a client-focused approach and a keen eye for detail, the firm takes pride in offering a wide range of design solutions for a diverse list of regional and national clients in the corporate, hospitality, retail and senior living markets.

Located on Nationwide Boulevard in Columbus and boasting more than 50-plus employees in its two offices, the company founded in 1969 has received a number of honors for being at the top of its class in Central Ohio.

“We are a group of designers and architects that come together to create great spaces for our clients,” said Ryan Geiser, an architect and director with Design Collective. “We’ve worked primarily in the commercial sector, and we have three primary verticals, which would be corporate offices; hospitality, which is pretty wide-ranging from country clubs to restaurants to hotels; and then the industrial market as well.”

One of the company’s most notable recent projects was working with Rockbridge Capital on its new 30,000-square-foot office at Easton. Design Collective’s innovative approach with an emphasis on comfortable, collaborative spaces was so impressive that the company won awards from the International Interior Design Association, Ohio Kentucky chapter, as well as the American Institute of Architects, Columbus, for the work done on the project.

Recognized as one of the nation's "Top Giants" as reported annually by Interior Design Magazine, Design Collective has worked on other such other notable projects as the new Jackie O’s location on Fourth Street in Columbus, the Grandview branch of Telhio Credit Union, and the Easton locations of Pins Mechanical Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, and the Aloft Hotel.

To achieve such success, Design Collective believes a strong culture is important, and the Columbus office has a belief in working together to achieve its goals.

“That’s the great thing,” Geiser said. “We have a great staff that has a lot of energy in the office, and everyone collaborates together on these pretty unique projects.”

The group from Design Collective attended the Nov. 16 game the Blue Jackets played against Arizona, enjoying an experience on club level with a representative of First Merchants Bank and visiting the radio booth during the game’s first intermission.

For a company that has been a part of the Columbus community for more than five decades, Design Collective hopes to continue to be a major part of life in Central Ohio through its designs and the experiences provided by them.

“It’s awesome to be able to see the projects that we are able to take part in and help our partners build these experiences for themselves and the rest of the community,” Geiser said.