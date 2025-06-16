Elvis Merzlikins selected to represent Latvia at 2026 Olympic Games

A veteran of six World Championships, the Blue Jackets goalie was named to Latvia's preliminary roster Monday

By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is among the first six players selected to the Latvian Olympic hockey team that will compete at the 2026 Olympic Games, the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation announced today. The 12 teams competing in the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy from February 11-22, 2026 revealed their preliminary lists today and will announce their final rosters at a later date.

Merzlikins, 31, who will make his Olympic Games debut, has represented Latvia at six IIHF World Championships from 2016-2024. A native of Riga, Latvia, he has compiled a 2.79 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and three shutouts in 31 appearances at the IIHF World Championships and was named a Top 3 Player on his team at the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions of the tournament. He also participated for the country at the 2012 and 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships.

The 6-3, 190-pound netminder finished the 2024-25 National Hockey League season with a 26-21-5 record, 3.18 GAA, .892 SV% and one shutout in 53 games played with the Blue Jackets. He has registered a 94-100-35 record with a 3.20 GAA, .902 SV% and 11 shutouts in 244 career games with Columbus after being selected in the third-round, 76th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

