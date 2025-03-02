Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Red Wings in Stadium Series

The Blue Jackets (30-22-8) have won four games in a row, the past two coming against Detroit, and moved two points ahead of the Red Wings for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"Since the break, the pace of play has upped and a lot of guys are stepping up," Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier said. "You add the Stadium Series to that, the in-season series against the Wings, it was like the perfect storm and obviously quite a magical moment tonight."

The event was a celebration of hockey in Columbus mixed with Ohio State football gameday traditions.

It was also a night to honor and remember the late Johnny Gaudreau, the former Blue Jackets forward who was killed with his brother, Matthew, on Aug. 29, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their homes in Salem County, New Jersey.

The Blue Jackets were led into the stadium on their walk from a pep rally at St. John Arena by Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith Gaudreau, who was holding the couple's youngest child, Johnny Jr., and his mother, Jane.

The Gaudreaus led the Blue Jackets onto the ice during the pregame ceremonies.

"I know we just lost to those guys twice, but you know what those guys have been through," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "And, you know, knowing Zach (Werenski) personally, like they've been through the ringer and this city, this night was special. And I hope Mr. and Mrs. Gaudreau had something to smile about tonight. I want both of our teams in the playoffs, and I think those guys have quite the story going right now. And sometimes it's bigger than the game. Those guys are doing something that I tip my cap to and can appreciate."