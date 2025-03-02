COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An unforgettable experience and a wild win. The Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans got it all in their first NHL outdoor game Saturday.
Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Red Wings in Stadium Series
Merzlikins makes 43 saves to help Columbus win 4th straight in 1st outdoor game at Ohio Stadium
Justin Danforth scored off his own rebound at 17:43 of the third period, Elvis Merzlikins made 43 saves, and the Blue Jackets defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in front of 94,751 at Ohio Stadium in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium.
"Definitely knew this day was going to be special but I was still blown away," Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said. "Coming here today with the pep rally, the fans outside the stadium already, the walk in and then seeing the crowd in warmup -- I mean warmup was pretty much sold out. I knew Columbus was going to show up and they did. What an atmosphere. What an experience for us. A great day."
The Blue Jackets and Red Wings played in front of the second-largest crowd to attend an NHL game, behind the 105,491 that were at Michigan Stadium for the 2014 Winter Classic between the Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 1, 2014.
"This night was definitely my favorite night so far that I've played," Merzlikins said. "It was amazing. Seriously, amazing."
The Blue Jackets (30-22-8) have won four games in a row, the past two coming against Detroit, and moved two points ahead of the Red Wings for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
"Since the break, the pace of play has upped and a lot of guys are stepping up," Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier said. "You add the Stadium Series to that, the in-season series against the Wings, it was like the perfect storm and obviously quite a magical moment tonight."
The event was a celebration of hockey in Columbus mixed with Ohio State football gameday traditions.
It was also a night to honor and remember the late Johnny Gaudreau, the former Blue Jackets forward who was killed with his brother, Matthew, on Aug. 29, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their homes in Salem County, New Jersey.
The Blue Jackets were led into the stadium on their walk from a pep rally at St. John Arena by Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith Gaudreau, who was holding the couple's youngest child, Johnny Jr., and his mother, Jane.
The Gaudreaus led the Blue Jackets onto the ice during the pregame ceremonies.
"I know we just lost to those guys twice, but you know what those guys have been through," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "And, you know, knowing Zach (Werenski) personally, like they've been through the ringer and this city, this night was special. And I hope Mr. and Mrs. Gaudreau had something to smile about tonight. I want both of our teams in the playoffs, and I think those guys have quite the story going right now. And sometimes it's bigger than the game. Those guys are doing something that I tip my cap to and can appreciate."
Merzlikins also had late teammate Matiss Kivlenieks on his mind. Kivlenieks, a goalie who played eight games for the Blue Jackets between 2019-21, was killed in a fireworks accident on July 4, 2021.
"To me, the most important thing was making this game done in a positive way for Johnny, for the Gaudreau family and for Matiss," Merzlikins said. "This is why I put on the helmet both of them. It was huge for me to win this game. I was waiting for this game a long, long time and it was really important to win as well because I feel home here. I came here as a young guy and now I have family, I got married here, I had first kid and the second one should pop out any day. I almost didn't make this game. That was stressful as well. But it was really important to win for this city because this city, they really care about the sports they have here. The football, the soccer team, us -- they really love us and it was really important to get that win done."
Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Cam Talbot made 16 saves for the Red Wings (30-24-6).
"It was an incredible night," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. "Well done. The League, the city of Columbus, obviously the Blue Jackets deserve a lot of credit for the way they put this game on. It was real smooth and first class all the way through. I think the fans got a hell of a game to watch. We'll all tell those stories 10 years from now but you'd love to end that story by saying and, 'Oh, by the way we won.' We can't do that now."
Rookie defenseman Denton Mateychuk gave Columbus a 1-0 lead, scoring the first Blue Jackets goal in an outdoor game at 5:31 of the second period.
"Something I'll never forget," Mateychuk said.
The Red Wings tied it 1-1 on DeBrincat's power-play goal at 13:06.
Columbus needed eight seconds to score on its first power-play opportunity and take a 2-1 lead at 17:23. Dmitri Voronkov cashed in from in front of the net.
Thirty-two seconds later, Olivier made it 3-1 when he kept the puck in with a good pinch on the wall, got the puck back behind the net, came around the right post and backhanded it in over Talbot's left pad at 17:55.
"Sometimes you just have to make winning plays at the right time," Kane said. "Game management."
Kane cut Columbus' lead to 3-2 at 3:34 of the third period, and DeBrincat scored on his own rebound to tie it 3-3 at 16:36.
However, 67 seconds later Danforth fought off Simon Edvinsson for the puck, possibly getting away with a high stick, and scored off his own rebound to give the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead.
"Probably the highlight of my career," Danforth said.
Adam Fantilli scored an empty-net goal at 18:52 for the 5-3 final.
"Fantastic," Merzlikins said. "It's a dream come true."
NOTES: Red Wings defenseman Erik Gustafsson became the first NHL player to appear in an outdoor game with five different teams (Detroit, New York Rangers, Washinton Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks). … Talbot became the first player to dress in an outdoor game with six different teams (Detroit, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Rangers). … Blue Jackets forward James van Riemsdyk played in his NHL-record eighth outdoor game. He had an assist, giving him seven points in outdoor games, tied for the most in NHL history with Jonathan Toews and Henrik Zetterberg.