Blue Jackets place Roslovic on IR, recall Jiricek

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Jack Roslovic on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Roslovic, 26, suffered a fractured ankle while playing in his 400th career NHL game on Sunday at the NY Rangers and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. He has registered two goals and six assists for eight points with six penalty minutes, 29 shots on goal and has averaged 16:30 of ice time in 14 games this season. A native of Columbus, Ohio, he has posted 73-125-198 with 60 penalty minutes, 16 power play goals and 598 shots on goal in 400 career appearances with the Blue Jacket and Winnipeg Jets since being selected by Winnipeg 25th overall at the 2015 NHL Draft. The 6-1, 198-pound forward has posted 47-84-131 with 42 penalty minutes and 368 shots on goal, while averaging 15:56 of ice time in 220 career games with the Blue Jackets since being acquired in a trade from the Jets on Jan. 23, 2021.

Jiricek, 19, has collected 1-2-3 with six penalty minutes, six shots on goal and an “even” plus/minus rating, while averaging 13:34 of ice time in 10 contests with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He recorded his first career goal in his Columbus season debut vs. the Rangers on October 14 and picked up his first career assist at Minnesota on October 21. He has totaled 1-2-3 with eight penalty minutes and 11 shots on goal in 14 NHL appearances since being selected sixth overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 6-4, 207-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic native made his Monsters 2023-24 season debut on Sunday at Belleville. He was named to the AHL’s Top Prospect Team in 2022-23 after leading league rookie blueliners in points-per-game (0.69; min. 15 GP) and ranking second-T in assists and third in points with 6-32-38 in 55 games.

The Blue Jackets return to action Tuesday vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports+ and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.