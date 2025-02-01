Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Scores at 1:01 for Columbus, which trailed by 2 goals in 3rd period

Blue Jackets at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Zach Werenski scored 61 seconds into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 at Delta Center on Friday.

“We chose to just keep digging and keep playing,” said Werenski. “Guys stepped up, made a couple nice plays, some fluky goals, but we just stuck with it and kept playing our game, and good things happen, so we'll take it.”

Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (26-19-7), who have won three games in a row -- all in overtime -- and four of their past five. Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves.

“We won some puck battles after the first period. That's what we tried to concentrate on,” said Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason. “They were winning the races, the puck battles… And certainly in the third period, we brought our [competition level] up.”

CBJ@UTA: Werenski rushes the net and stuffs it past Vejmelka to put the Blue Jackets on top 3-2 in OT

Clayton Keller had two assists while Nick Schmaltz and Alex Kerfoot scored for Utah (21-21-9), which has now lost four games in a row (0-2-2). Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

“It's frustrating for sure,” said Keller. “I think we've talked about it. We've had the right mindset. We've just got to keep going, learn from it. Having confidence, believing you can make the play in the [third period]. I think that's the next step.”

“Today we had seven scoring chances in the third period,” said Utah head coach Andre Tourigny. “We need to finish more. We need to find ways to take quality shots. We need to find ways to get on the rebound and hit nets and stuff like that. But there's stuff we can do better.”

Schmaltz opened the scoring on the power play 41 seconds into the second period, as he took a pass from Barrett Hayton and beat Tarasov glove side to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Kerfoot made it 2-0 Utah 29 seconds into the third period as he put in the rebound off a shot from John Marino.

“I think that last game we took a step, this game was all right,” said Kerfoot. “They got a couple bounces, and then that put us on our heels a bit, but we were still pushing. We controlled the majority of the game. We've got to find a way to get two points.”

Marchenko scored at 6:25 to cut the lead to 2-1, firing in a loose puck in the slot for the goal.

CBJ@UTA: Marchenko sneaks it past Vejmelka to cut the deficit to 2-1 in 3rd

Johnson tied the game at 11:42 as he fired a shot that bounced off Vejmelka and then went in off the skate of Utah defenseman Nick DeSimone to tie it 2-2.

“Honestly, we're one game at a time,” said Evason. “We're playing every night to see where we sit competing. We're not scoreboard watching. We're not standings watching. We're just playing hopefully the best hockey that the Columbus Blue Jackets can play, and we'll give ourselves a chance to win.”

NOTES: James van Riemsdyk left the game at 8:10 of the first period after taking a high stick to the face. The forward returned to start the third period and wore a bubble mask for the remainder of the game. … Werenski’s overtime goal was his 17th point of the month of January, which is a new Columbus record for points by a defensemen in a calendar month. He now has 57 points on the season, which ties the Columbus single-season record for defensemen. … Johnson’s goal extended his point streak to six games (seven points; three goals, four assists). ... Kerfoot’s goal in the third period was the second fastest to start a period in team history. Michael Kesselring scored 18 seconds into the first period on Nov. 7, 2024.

