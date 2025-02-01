Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Clayton Keller had two assists while Nick Schmaltz and Alex Kerfoot scored for Utah (21-21-9), which has now lost four games in a row (0-2-2). Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

“It's frustrating for sure,” said Keller. “I think we've talked about it. We've had the right mindset. We've just got to keep going, learn from it. Having confidence, believing you can make the play in the [third period]. I think that's the next step.”

“Today we had seven scoring chances in the third period,” said Utah head coach Andre Tourigny. “We need to finish more. We need to find ways to take quality shots. We need to find ways to get on the rebound and hit nets and stuff like that. But there's stuff we can do better.”

Schmaltz opened the scoring on the power play 41 seconds into the second period, as he took a pass from Barrett Hayton and beat Tarasov glove side to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Kerfoot made it 2-0 Utah 29 seconds into the third period as he put in the rebound off a shot from John Marino.

“I think that last game we took a step, this game was all right,” said Kerfoot. “They got a couple bounces, and then that put us on our heels a bit, but we were still pushing. We controlled the majority of the game. We've got to find a way to get two points.”

Marchenko scored at 6:25 to cut the lead to 2-1, firing in a loose puck in the slot for the goal.