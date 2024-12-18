Blue Jackets loan goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Greaves, 23, was recalled on December 11 and registered a 0-1-2 record with 3.30 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in three appearances with the team. He has posted a 3-8-2 record with a 3.41 GAA and .909 SV% in 13 career outings with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario has also gone 69-44-13 with a 2.99 GAA, .905 SV% and five shutouts in 133 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22. He ranks eighth-T in the league in wins in 2024-25 with an 8-4-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .902 SV% in 15 contests.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.