Blue Jackets loan goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL)

Greaves was recalled December 11 and made three appearances with the Blue Jackets

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Greaves, 23, was recalled on December 11 and registered a 0-1-2 record with 3.30 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in three appearances with the team. He has posted a 3-8-2 record with a 3.41 GAA and .909 SV% in 13 career outings with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario has also gone 69-44-13 with a 2.99 GAA, .905 SV% and five shutouts in 133 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22. He ranks eighth-T in the league in wins in 2024-25 with an 8-4-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .902 SV% in 15 contests.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Give the gift of Blue Jackets hockey with the Holiday Gift Pack!

Starting at just $99, each pack includes two game tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive, limited-edition Blue Jackets Homage shirt.

SHOP NOW

News Feed

Hunt enjoying himself since trade to Blue Jackets

CBJ rally falls short against Tampa Bay

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look for a win in Tampa

van Riemsdyk fitting in on and off the ice for Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets complete back-to-back in Carolina

Blue Jackets grab a point vs. Anaheim

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Anaheim for Saturday night hockey

SvoNotes: Monahan has been a perfect fit for Blue Jackets

Meyer Shank drivers enjoy their hockey experience

Blue Jackets battle to get a point against the Capitals

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to rebound vs. Capitals

Blue Jackets spotlight central Ohio high school teams

Blue Jackets sign Luca Marrelli to three-year entry level contract

Blue Jackets place F Yegor Chinakhov on Injured Reserve and recall G Jet Greaves

Blue Jackets fall to Flyers in Nationwide

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets are back in Nationwide to host Flyers

How the Blue Jackets ended up on the blue line

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets end road trip on a high note