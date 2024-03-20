Kane scores in OT, Red Wings rally past Blue Jackets

The goal came after Lucas Raymond tied it 3-3 at 19:47 of the third period on a rebound from the low slot.

“Kane takes the perfect shot from an angle to create a rebound,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “That’s an elite, elite playmaker. His goal in overtime, I’m not sure there’s room for a puck to get through, and he finds a way to get it in.”

Said Kane: “We had 20 seconds to go, so I was just trying to get something on net. [Raymond] has been pretty automatic in the middle lately. I told him if he keeps it up, he’s going to have to play there for his whole career.”

James Reimer made 32 saves for Detroit (35-28-6), which had lost eight of nine but moved one point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“There was a lot of emotion,” Raymond said. “When you look at this point of the season, given what we’re chasing, we need every point we can get. Obviously, this is a huge win.”