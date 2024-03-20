Kane scores in OT, Red Wings rally past Blue Jackets

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.
Kane took a drop pass from Alex DeBrincat and roofed a shot over Daniil Tarasov from the bottom of the left circle.
“We had possession for the first shift, so I knew we’d have three fresh guys against three tired guys,” Kane said. “[DeBrincat] was going back door, but I saw [Tarasov] cheating off his post a bit, so I took the shot.”
The goal came after Lucas Raymond tied it 3-3 at 19:47 of the third period on a rebound from the low slot.
“Kane takes the perfect shot from an angle to create a rebound,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “That’s an elite, elite playmaker. His goal in overtime, I’m not sure there’s room for a puck to get through, and he finds a way to get it in.”
Said Kane: “We had 20 seconds to go, so I was just trying to get something on net. [Raymond] has been pretty automatic in the middle lately. I told him if he keeps it up, he’s going to have to play there for his whole career.”
James Reimer made 32 saves for Detroit (35-28-6), which had lost eight of nine but moved one point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
“There was a lot of emotion,” Raymond said. “When you look at this point of the season, given what we’re chasing, we need every point we can get. Obviously, this is a huge win.”
Zach Werenski had a goal and two assists for Columbus (23-34-12), which has lost five of six (1-3-2). Tarasov made 23 saves.
“I thought we were going to win that game, to be honest,” Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier said. “I felt like we went into the game with the right mindset. We’re moving in the right direction.”
Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period, scoring on a breakaway after a turnover by Christian Fischer.
Texier made it 2-0 at 13:43. He took a pass from Werenski as he came out of the penalty box and scored on the Blue Jackets’ third breakaway of the period.
“I was flabbergasted,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said of the first period, when Detroit was outshot 20-5. “I never thought, with this group, that I would think they had quit. I couldn’t believe that, and obviously, they didn’t quit.”
Raymond pulled Detroit to within 2-1 at 2:57 of the second period, extending his goal streak to five games with a power-play goal.
Moritz Seider was credited with the goal that tied it 2-2 at 4:23 after Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson kicked a rebound past Tarasov.
Kirill Marchenko put Columbus back in front 3-2 with a power-play goal at 4:26 of the third period. He took a pass from Werenski before shooting past Reimer from the right face-off circle.
NOTES: Kane has scored 12 overtime goals, which is tied with Auston Matthews for the fourth-most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history. His 74 career game-winning goals are also tied with Joe Pavelski for fifth-most by a U.S.-born player. ... Raymond’s goal was the latest game-tying goal for the Red Wings since Anthony Mantha (59:53) on Feb. 16, 2019. ... Werenski has a career-high 37 assists this season. James Wisniewski set the Blue Jackets record (44) in 2013-14.