Sabres win again to stay atop Atlantic, hand key loss to Blue Jackets

Josh Doan scored twice, and Josh Norris and Logan Stanley each had two assists for the Sabres (49-23-8), who have won three straight.

Buffalo is two points ahead of the second-place Montreal Canadiens, and four points ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division. Both the Canadiens and the Lightning have played one fewer game than the Sabres.

“The game was on the line (in the third period). I liked our approach,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “I thought we made some real nice plays for goals. … I think just that desire to win. We weren’t hanging around trying to protect. I think we played because we knew that they got some good forwards, and we didn’t think one goal was going to be enough.”

Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (39-28-12), who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-6-1) and failed to gain ground in a tight Metropolitan Division race. They are two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the division.

“It didn't go in for us tonight,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “They're a great hockey club over there. They didn't need many chances to score. But, again, give their goalie all the credit in the world. Like, we were fighting. That second period was one of the best periods we played all year, and we came out of it with nothing to show for it. So, if we play like that again on Saturday (against the Montreal Canadiens), we'll be fine.”

Peyton Krebs gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 13:41 of the first period. He skated down the right side before putting a snap shot under Greaves’ blocker from the right circle. The play started when Norris stripped Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski of the puck and found Krebs with a crossing pass entering the offensive zone.

Doan made it 2-0 when he stripped Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle of the puck at the Columbus blue line and beat Greaves under the glove from the top of the slot at 7:19 of the third period.

“In that position, I’ve got a lot of speed, and he’s going back toward his end. He doesn’t know what’s behind him,” Doan said. “And that’s part of the game I’ve got to get back to right now. ‘Norry’ and ‘Benny’ (Zach Benson) do a good job of creating a distraction out there by hunting hard as well, and I think it works well for us.”