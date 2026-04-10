BUFFALO -- Colten Ellis made 37 saves for his first career shutout, and the Buffalo Sabres stayed atop the Atlantic Division with a 5-0 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Thursday.
Sabres win again to stay atop Atlantic, hand key loss to Blue Jackets
Ellis gets 1st NHL shutout; Columbus has lost 7 of 8, can't gain in Metro
It was Ellis’ first start and just his second appearance for Buffalo since Feb. 3.
“It was awesome, start to finish. I think we played a great game, too,” Ellis, who made 20 saves in relief of Alex Lyon in a 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on April 4, said. “We stuck to our game, and I think the guys did a great job of getting in front of pucks, and letting me see the lanes and everything like that.”
Josh Doan scored twice, and Josh Norris and Logan Stanley each had two assists for the Sabres (49-23-8), who have won three straight.
Buffalo is two points ahead of the second-place Montreal Canadiens, and four points ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division. Both the Canadiens and the Lightning have played one fewer game than the Sabres.
“The game was on the line (in the third period). I liked our approach,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “I thought we made some real nice plays for goals. … I think just that desire to win. We weren’t hanging around trying to protect. I think we played because we knew that they got some good forwards, and we didn’t think one goal was going to be enough.”
Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (39-28-12), who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-6-1) and failed to gain ground in a tight Metropolitan Division race. They are two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the division.
“It didn't go in for us tonight,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “They're a great hockey club over there. They didn't need many chances to score. But, again, give their goalie all the credit in the world. Like, we were fighting. That second period was one of the best periods we played all year, and we came out of it with nothing to show for it. So, if we play like that again on Saturday (against the Montreal Canadiens), we'll be fine.”
Peyton Krebs gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 13:41 of the first period. He skated down the right side before putting a snap shot under Greaves’ blocker from the right circle. The play started when Norris stripped Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski of the puck and found Krebs with a crossing pass entering the offensive zone.
Doan made it 2-0 when he stripped Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle of the puck at the Columbus blue line and beat Greaves under the glove from the top of the slot at 7:19 of the third period.
“In that position, I’ve got a lot of speed, and he’s going back toward his end. He doesn’t know what’s behind him,” Doan said. “And that’s part of the game I’ve got to get back to right now. ‘Norry’ and ‘Benny’ (Zach Benson) do a good job of creating a distraction out there by hunting hard as well, and I think it works well for us.”
Jack Quinn pushed it to 3-0 at 13:21. He received a cross-ice pass from Stanley and roofed a wrist shot over Greaves, who couldn't get over in time to make the save. The goal marks Quinn's 20th of the season, the first time he has reached that milestone in his NHL career.
Just 25 seconds later, Doan scored his second of the night and 25th of the season to extend the Sabres' lead to 4-0, receiving a pass across the crease from Benson and slipping it past Greaves’ right pad at 13:46.
“It’s obviously exciting, and I’ve been given a great opportunity, and I’m super grateful for everything the Sabres have done for me,” Doan, who was acquired by Buffalo from the Utah Mammoth ahead of the start of the season, said. “It’s something that I talked with my family and the group I work out with in the summertime, that I think I can get to 20, 25 goals in the next year if I elevate my game. I think tonight was one of those nights where 'Benny' makes an unbelievable pass to set me up for 25, and thankfully I got a stick on it.”
Rasmus Dahlin added an empty-net goal at 16:55 for the 5-0 final.
“We'll go over some stuff, whether we have meetings tomorrow or whatever, like dial it in and move on to the next one. That's all you can do,” Coyle said. “I wish we could go back; We can't, so all the focus is on Montreal and getting two points when you go into their building.”
NOTES: The Blue Jackets had earned points in 20 of their previous 27 games against the Sabres (17-7-3). … Ellis’ 37 saves are tied for the third most by a rookie goaltender in a shutout in Buffalo history, trailing Martin Biron (39) and Linus Ullmark (40). … Quinn is the fifth Sabres player to score 20 goals this season, marking the fourth-straight season that Buffalo has had at least five players reach the mark. It’s the team’s longest such stretch since 1990-91 to 1993-94. … The Sabres’ 49 wins are tied for third most in their history after 2006-07 (53) and 2005-06 (52).