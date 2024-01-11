Hat trick just the latest sign Sillinger finding his groove

After the game against Minnesota, Vincent had a lot of good takeaways from Sillinger’s game that went beyond the hat trick.

“He was really good, but his game has been growing the whole year into a 200-foot player, winning big faceoffs, being good on the penalty kill, (and) he scored a big goal on the power play tonight,” Vincent said. “But it's beyond that. It's physicality. It's his routes offensively and defensively. He scored 16 (goals) two years ago, so we know he can score, but he's growing into a 200-foot player, and I like his leadership skills. I think he's got a lot of leadership.

“So, he was good tonight. He scored three goals, but beyond the three goals, if we take the three goals away, he had a real good game.”

Coming off a frustrating 2022-23 season in which he scored just three goals, the third-year forward’s time on ice has increased as this year has gone on, and he reached a career-high 19:07 in the game vs Minnesota.

Sillinger is still only a 20-year-old center but has shown his ability to play against players of any size and in any situation, including the power play and penalty kill. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs in at a solid 199 pounds, which can be credited to his dedication in the offseason and continuously throughout the year.

“I think that's how I impact games is being physical, having a forecheck, making plays, helping all our guys and then taking care of the defensive zone,” Sillinger said. “I want to be the player relied on in all situations and just keep building and learning from the guys that do it."

Vincent praised Sillinger’s maturity despite the fact the 2021 first-round pick is still a young player, especially in instances where he plays a well-rounded game rather than focusing solely on scoring. But his scoring has not faltered, as he is in the top six players with the most goals on this Jackets roster.

Despite being one of many Canadian players in the league, Cole is a part of a smaller group that hails from Columbus, as he was born while his dad Mike spent time playing for the Blue Jackets. Mike played for 12 different teams in his career, and Cole grew up around hockey and the NHL while his dad played.

“Cole is very mature,” Vincent said. “Part of it is his background. He grew up in a dressing room. He knows what it feels like in an NHL dressing room. So, there's that maturity that he's coming from that kind of background, but he’s very serious about his game. The first year he came here he impressed us with his maturity and physicality.

“He’s a strong young man, but he's been investing in his game, and I think now the pieces of the puzzle are getting connected. He’s taking a lot of pride in playing on the PK, winning faceoffs and playing a 200-foot game.”

Sillinger was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and has spent all three seasons of his career with Columbus. His first season as a Blue Jacket was very productive, as he finished tied for third at the time in goals for a CBJ rookie while posting a 16-15-31 line in 79 games.

Despite a less productive sophomore season, where he put up 3-8-11 in 64 games, Sillinger came into this season with confidence.

“I think I was feeling confident even before the game (vs Minnesota),” he said. “I always try to kind of chip in and help this team win hockey games, whether that's scoring goals or on the defensive side of things. I definitely like to look at myself as a guy that's a 200-foot player and can be relied upon in any situation. So as far as the confidence goes, ever since the start of season, I felt pretty good."