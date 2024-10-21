In what areas are Blue Jackets games televised on FanDuel Sports Network?
CBJ How To Watch FanDuel Sports Network FAQs
Blue Jackets games are available on FanDuel Sports Network throughout Ohio and parts of Kentucky and West Virginia.
On what devices is the FanDuel Sports Network app available?
The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on most iOS devices, on most Android devices, and on most Windows PCs and tablets. It is also available on several living room/connected-device platforms.
Will the Bally Sports app become the FanDuel Sports Network app?
Yes. Fans who already have the Bally Sports app installed on their devices will need to run the latest update of the app. You do not need to download a new app. Your login and password remain the same as what you used on the Bally Sports app.
Viewers who receive Bally Sports through a TV provider may continue to connect with their existing TV provider's username and password to stream live content on FanDuel Sports Network.
How do I watch the Blue Jackets if I live outside the Blue Jackets TV territory?
Fans who live outside the Blue Jackets home TV territory defined by the NHL can subscribe to NHL Center Ice or NHL Power Play on ESPN+, the league’s out-of-market packages.
What Blue Jackets games are airing on national television?
The NHL's national TV partners are ESPN, ABC, Hulu, TNT, and NHL TV. To see the Blue Jackets full schedule, visit https://www.nhl.com/bluejackets/schedule.