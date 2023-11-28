Chinakhov, Blue Jackets hand Bruins 3rd straight loss

Dmitri Voronkov, Ivan Provorov, Kirill Marchenko and Justin Danforth scored, and Spencer Martin made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-12-4), who have won three of four after a nine-game skid (0-7-2).

“Our game was a complete game as a team,” Provorov said. “We were fast. We're physical. We're able to make plays. Our decision-making tonight was great. When we had room and time, we were able to make plays.”

Matthew Poitras and John Beecher scored for the Bruins (14-4-3), who have been outscored 17-8 in three straight regulation losses. Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves on 19 shots in 26:14 before being replaced by Linus Ullmark, who made 18 saves.

“I don’t pin it on the goalies,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “I pin it on the lack of cohesion in front of the goalies.”

It was the first time in NHL history that four Russian players scored for one team in the same game.

“It’s really cool, a good memory for us, for all the Russian guys,” Marchenko said. “It gives us confidence, more fun. Important for us. It’s a good win today.”