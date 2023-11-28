News Feed

PREVIEW: Back at home, Blue Jackets take on Boston
Blue Jackets lose late at Carolina
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep it going in Carolina
Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets edge Devils 
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face Devils in Black Friday matinee
Blue Jackets, Ronald McDonald House continue long relationship
Blue Jackets cruise past Blackhawks for 7-3 win
Blue Jackets unveil Boone Jenner bobblehead, commemorative puck
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Blackhawks to Nationwide
Columbus Blue Jackets announce injury update on Damon Severson
Pediatric cancer hero has quickly made friends with the Blue Jackets
Danforth happy to be making an impact for Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets launch Black Friday promotions and offers
Blue Jackets drop Sunday game in Philadelphia
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Philly looking for win
Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in another one-goal game
'No one deserves it more than him'
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to DC to take on Capitals

Chinakhov, Blue Jackets hand Bruins 3rd straight loss

Forward has goal, assist, Martin makes 31 saves for Columbus, which has won 3 of 4

Recap: Bruins at Blue Jackets 11.27.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Yegor Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the Boston Bruins their third straight loss, 5-2 at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Dmitri Voronkov, Ivan Provorov, Kirill Marchenko and Justin Danforth scored, and Spencer Martin made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-12-4), who have won three of four after a nine-game skid (0-7-2).

“Our game was a complete game as a team,” Provorov said. “We were fast. We're physical. We're able to make plays. Our decision-making tonight was great. When we had room and time, we were able to make plays.”

Matthew Poitras and John Beecher scored for the Bruins (14-4-3), who have been outscored 17-8 in three straight regulation losses. Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves on 19 shots in 26:14 before being replaced by Linus Ullmark, who made 18 saves.

“I don’t pin it on the goalies,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “I pin it on the lack of cohesion in front of the goalies.”

It was the first time in NHL history that four Russian players scored for one team in the same game.

“It’s really cool, a good memory for us, for all the Russian guys,” Marchenko said. “It gives us confidence, more fun. Important for us. It’s a good win today.”

BOS@CBJ: Provorov scores through a screen

Voronkov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 15:52 of the first period. He shirked a check by Boston defenseman Derek Forbort in the right corner and jammed the puck inside the near post.

Provorov made it 2-0 at 5:38 of the second period, using a screen by Voronkov to score from the left face-off circle.

“Maybe the first five minutes we didn't start the way we wanted to, but afterwards we played fast,” Provorov said. “We were physical. We were taking the game to them.”

Swayman was pulled less than a minute later at 6:14.

“Tried to get a spark there. We were a little bit dead there,” Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm said.

BOS@CBJ: Chinakhov sends in a shot on the breakaway

Chinakhov’s breakaway extended the lead to 3-0 at 16:42.

Marchenko made it 4-0 at 4:51 of the third period during a 5-on-3 power play.

“It’s impressive, but I’m not surprised, let’s put it [that] way, that they came together today, the way they played,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “Everybody chipped in. Everybody had a good game. We played really well as a team, and our goalie was really good when we needed him to [be].

“I’m happy about it, but not overly surprised. Regardless of the score, just the way we’ve played … these are the guys we have, [and] I’m telling you they’re good people and they want to be here and they want to do well.”

Poitras cut it to 4-1 at 8:24 off a feed from Charlie McAvoy. It was the rookie’s fifth goal of the season.

Danforth gave the Blue Jackets a 5-1 lead with an empty-net goal at 13:41 before Beecher scored at 17:40 for the 5-2 final.

“We got a little bit loose defensively, a little loose with the puck,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “Probably our biggest problem this year is we give up too many odd-man rushes. That was a big problem tonight. … We need to be much tighter all over the ice defensively.

“In this league, now especially, there’s so much parity. You see it tonight and every night -- a last-place team can win any night, so you have to be dialed in on the details.”

NOTES: Columbus ended a six-game skid against Boston (0-3-3). It hadn’t defeated the Bruins since Jan. 14, 2020. … Chinakov, Voronkov and Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger were each plus-3; Marchand and Boston center Pavel Zacha were each minus-3. … Columbus forward Boone Jenner had two assists, and forward Patrik Laine had an assist and five shots on goal. … McAvoy’s assist was his 200th in the NHL in his 397th game.