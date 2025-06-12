Defensmen Zach Werenski and Denton Mateychuk named to NHL postseason All-Star Teams

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Teamand defenseman Denton Mateychuk was selected to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team, the club and league announced tonight. Voting for the teams were conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.

Werenski becomes the second skater – and fourth player – in Blue Jackets history to be named to an All-Star Team, joining goaltender Steve Mason (Second Team in 2008-09), goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (First Team in 2012-13 and 2016-17) and defenseman Seth Jones (Second Team in 2017-18). Mateychuk is the fourth skater – and sixth player – in franchise history to be named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team, joining defenseman Rostislav Klesla (2001-02), forward Rick Nash (2002-03), Mason (2008-09), Werenski (2016-17) and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (2019-20).

Werenski, 27, set Blue Jackets single-season franchise records for defensemen with 23 goals and 59 assists for 82 points with 298 shots on goal on 26:45 time on ice in 81 games played in 2024-25. He finished second in voting for the James Norris Torphy as the league’s top defenseman after leading the NHL in total ice time (2,166:22) and average ice time,while leading league blueliners in even strength goals (17), even strength points (tied, 54) and shots on goal as well as ranking second in goals, points, power play goals (tied, 5) and game-winning goals (5) and fourth in assists. The 6-2, 211-pound defenseman led Columbus in assists, points, multi-assists (14) and multi-point efforts (22) as well as shots on goaland ranked second in goals and points-per-game (1.01).

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native is the Blue Jackets’ all-time leader in assists after surpassing Rick Nash with his 259thcareer helper on March 9 at the New York Rangers. He also ranks third on the club’s all-time points list as well as sixth in goals (tied) and games played with 113-271-384 in 567 career contests in nine NHL seasons with Columbus. He was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the first-round, eighth overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Mateychuk, 20, finished the 2024-25 season with 4-9-13 in 45 appearances with the Blue Jackets after making his NHL debut on December 23 vs. Montreal. The 5-11, 185-pound defenseman ranked second among league rookie blueliners in even strength points (13) and tied for second in goals, assists, points and plus/minus rating (+4). He scored his first career NHL goal and multi-point effort (1-1-2) on January 9 vs. Seattle. He began the campaign with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters and recorded 9-16-25 in 27 contests. The Winnipeg Manitoba native was selected by Columbus in the first-round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.