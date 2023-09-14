News Feed

Columbus Blue Jackets statements
Central Ohio youngster is already making waves in the hockey world
Summer Spotlight: Gudbranson brings experience to the CBJ blue line
Summer Spotlight: Foudy hopes to build on strong finish
Blue Jackets to participate in 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. 
Columbus Blue Jackets launch Family Value Pack for 2023-24 Season
Summer Spotlight: Jenner leads the way for the Blue Jackets
Summer Spotlight: Roslovic wants to keep getting better
Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
Summer Spotlight: Johnson made a big splash in his rookie season
Summer Spotlight: Jiricek impressed in his first year with CBJ
Summer Spotlight: Sillinger looks to learn from difficult second season
American Red Cross and Blue Jackets partner for month long campaign
Summer Spotlight: Marchenko was a bright spot for Blue Jackets
Future is bright in Columbus as experts agree CBJ prospect pool impresses
Summer Spotlight: Bean hopes to rebound after injury-plagued season
Fanatics Sportsbook, Blue Jackets to open retail location on Friday
Summer Spotlight: Merzlikins approaching season as a chance to rebound

Watch live! Blue Jackets head to Traverse City for prospect tournament

The Columbus Blue Jackets will begin preparations for the 2023-24 National Hockey League season at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament to be held from September 13-17 at the Center Ice Arena in Traverse City, Michigan.

Watch all three games live at BlueJackets.com/traversecity.

This year will mark Columbus’ 21st appearance at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City. The Blue Jackets have won the tournament title on five occasions, capturing the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup in 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2018. 

The Blue Jackets’ tournament schedule includes:

Thursday, Sept. 14
3:30 p.m. – vs. TORONTO (Molon Rink)

Friday, Sept. 15
No Games Scheduled

Saturday, Sept. 16
3:30 p.m. – at Detroit Red Wings (Molon Rink)

Sunday, Sept. 17
11 a.m. – vs. DALLAS (Molon Rink)