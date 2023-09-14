Watch live! Blue Jackets head to Traverse City for prospect tournament

The Columbus Blue Jackets will begin preparations for the 2023-24 National Hockey League season at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament to be held from September 13-17 at the Center Ice Arena in Traverse City, Michigan.

Watch all three games live at BlueJackets.com/traversecity.

This year will mark Columbus’ 21st appearance at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City. The Blue Jackets have won the tournament title on five occasions, capturing the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup in 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The Blue Jackets’ tournament schedule includes:

Thursday, Sept. 14

3:30 p.m. – vs. TORONTO (Molon Rink)

Friday, Sept. 15

No Games Scheduled

Saturday, Sept. 16

3:30 p.m. – at Detroit Red Wings (Molon Rink)

Sunday, Sept. 17

11 a.m. – vs. DALLAS (Molon Rink)