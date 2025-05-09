Follow the Blue Jackets at the IIHF World Championships

Six CBJ players and coaches are representing their countries at the international tournament that runs through May 25

Werenski 24 worlds
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

Bragging rights are on the line as 16 countries from across the world are battling for this year's title at the IIHF World Championships, and interest in international hockey is at a fever pitch.

The 4 Nations Face-Off this February was the biggest story in sports, and the 2026 Winter Olympics featuring NHL players is on the horizon. Teams are gearing up for the battle for gold at Milano Cortina 2026, and this year's Worlds will be a chance for squads to keep building toward that tournament.

Games are scheduled to be held in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden, with pool play continuing through May 20. Quarterfinals are set for May 22, the semifinals will take place May 24, and medals will be decided May 25. Games will be shown on NHL Network throughout the tournament.

Six players and coaches with CBJ ties are taking part, a list headlined by head coach Dean Evason and defenseman Zach Werenski. One year after serving as an assistant for Canada at the tournament, Evason is the head coach for his home country for the first time, while Werenski is donning the Red, White and Blue after leading the 4 Nations in scoring and earning recognition this season as a Norris Trophy finalist.

Evason has brought CBJ assistant coach Steve McCarthy with him to serve in the same role with Canada, and the coaches will have two Blue Jackets at their disposal in forwards Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson. In addition, defenseman Samuel Knazko, a 2020 third-round draft pick who spent this season with AHL Cleveland, is representing Slovakia for the third time.

Follow along as the Blue Jackets trade union blue for their country's colors at the tournament.

Friday's Schedule

United States (Werenski) vs. Denmark, 2:20 p.m.

Slovakia (Knazko) vs. Sweden, 2:20 p.m.

Upcoming Games

Saturday, May 10

Canada (Evason, McCarthy, Fantilli, Johnson) vs. Slovenia, 6:20 a.m.

Sunday, May 11

Slovakia (Knazko) vs. Slovenia, 6:20 a.m.

United States (Werenski) vs. Hungary, 6:20 a.m.

Canada (Evason, McCarthy, Fantilli, Johnson) vs. Latvia, 10:20 a.m.

Monday, May 12

Slovakia (Knazko) vs. Austria, 10:20 a.m.

United States (Werenski) vs. Switzerland, 10:20 a.m.

