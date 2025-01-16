Blue Jackets uniforms for 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ revealed

Fans can pre-order CBJ jerseys exclusively at The Blue Line and TheBlueLineOnline.com through February 4

Werenski SS posed 1
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets, National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, unveiled the uniforms for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ between the Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. The marquee event, marking the League’s 43rd regular-season outdoor game, will be played at the iconic Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, on March 1, 2025. The uniforms, designed by Fanatics with input and alignment from both teams and the League, highlight the distinct cultural and historical identities of both Columbus and Detroit.

Starting today, 2025 NHL Stadium Series jerseys are available for pre-order exclusively at The Blue Line locations at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place, as well as online at www.TheBlueLineOnline.com, through February 4. While jerseys are expected to be available for purchase and pick up in early February, additional exclusive team Stadium Series items are on sale now.

The Blue Jackets’ uniform pays tribute to the rich history of Ohio and Columbus. The design draws inspiration from the uniforms worn by the Union Army, with the jersey featuring several military-like details, including:

  • A chevron sleeve stripe denoting the rank insignia of the era.
  • Shoulder featuring a new “CBJ” mark surrounding two crossed hockey sticks, a nod to the unit designation pins worn on the front of soldier’s slouch caps.
  • A front crest featuring “The Cannon,” derived from the Blue Jackets alternate logo and key element of any Columbus Blue Jackets home game, colored with new metallic silver and red accents.
jersey closeup

Additional design elements honor the Blue Jackets’ home state. Captain and Alternate Captain designation letters are displayed within a state of Ohio-shaped patch, while the inside back neck includes “Columbus Blue Jackets” wordmark in conjunction with a buckeye leaf pattern, the state tree of Ohio. The uniform is completed with the star from the team’s primary logo on the pants and a helmet design that features an oversized metallic application team logo and player number.

The general public can purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Stadium Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

Interested in learning more about the Pick 6 Flex Plan, presented by Franklin University? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

LEARN MORE

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets put win streak on line vs. Sharks

For the Blue Jackets, Aston-Reese has been 'exactly what we needed'

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets grind their way past the Flyers

Blue Jackets top Flyers in shootout, win 5th in row

Platinum-certified band O.A.R. to perform before the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Flyers meet again in Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets help the community at Player Day of Service

Blue Jackets sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract extension

Fantilli, Del Bel Belluz stepping up in Monahan's absence

Small Business of the Month: Distinctive Kitchen

Jackets recall Daniil Tarasov, assign Jet Greaves to Cleveland

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets, Greaves take down Blues

Jackets hold off Blues for 4th straight win

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to St. Louis for Saturday night showdown

Owen Sillinger's journey leads him to NHL debut

Blue Jackets announce roster moves

Winning Thoughts: A memorable night for Del Bel Belluz, Mateychuk

Blue Jackets stay hot with win against Kraken