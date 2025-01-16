Blue Jackets uniforms for 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ revealed

Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets, National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, unveiled the uniforms for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ between the Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. The marquee event, marking the League’s 43rd regular-season outdoor game, will be played at the iconic Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, on March 1, 2025. The uniforms, designed by Fanatics with input and alignment from both teams and the League, highlight the distinct cultural and historical identities of both Columbus and Detroit.

Starting today, 2025 NHL Stadium Series jerseys are available for pre-order exclusively at The Blue Line locations at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place, as well as online at www.TheBlueLineOnline.com, through February 4. While jerseys are expected to be available for purchase and pick up in early February, additional exclusive team Stadium Series items are on sale now.

The Blue Jackets’ uniform pays tribute to the rich history of Ohio and Columbus. The design draws inspiration from the uniforms worn by the Union Army, with the jersey featuring several military-like details, including: