Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 13 players

The roster now stands at 38 players, including 22 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders

cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by 13 players, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 38 players, including 22 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Columbus has loaned defensemen Caleb MacDonald and Guillaume Richard to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate. The team has also placed the following players on waivers for the purposes of assigning to Cleveland: D Dysin Mayo, F Hunter McKown, G Zach Sawchenko, C Owen Sillinger.

The Blue Jackets also announced that F Roman Ahcan, F Riley Bezeau, D Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D Will MacKinnon and F Ryland Mosley have been assigned to Cleveland on AHL contracts. In addition, F Jordan Dumais and D Luca Marrelli have been designated as Injured/Non-Roster.

The Blue Jackets play their fifth preseason game tonight at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on 93.3 The Bus in Columbus

