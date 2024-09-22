Blue Jackets announce first roster moves of camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by four players, returning a pair to their respective junior teams and releasing two from tryout contacts, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 51 players, including 30 forwards, 15 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Columbus has loaned netminder Nolan Lalonde to the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs and returned defenseman Luca Marrelli to the OHL’s Oshawa Generals. The team has also released forward Pano Fimis and goaltender Jacob Oster from their amateur tryout contracts.

The Blue Jackets play their first preseason game on Monday, September 23 at 5 p.m. at KeyBank Center against the Buffalo Sabres. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.