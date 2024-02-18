Blue Jackets to host 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Ohio Stadium

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at historic Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, the National Hockey League and Blue Jackets announced tonight. Additional details for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, including ticketing and broadcast information, and the game’s start time, will be announced when available.

Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at BlueJackets.com/outdoor.

“This is an event our fans have been extremely excited about, and the Blue Jackets could not be happier to take on the NHL’s team from that state up north next season in one of the world’s most iconic sports venues,” said Blue Jackets President and Alternate Governor Mike Priest. “We’d like to thank the NHL and everyone at The Ohio State University, as well as the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, who has worked very hard with our staff to make this game at historic Ohio Stadium a reality.”