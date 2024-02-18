Blue Jackets to host 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Ohio Stadium

Blue Jackets, Red Wings to play first outdoor hockey game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, March 1, 2025

blue jackets stadium series
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at historic Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, the National Hockey League and Blue Jackets announced tonight. Additional details for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, including ticketing and broadcast information, and the game’s start time, will be announced when available.

Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at BlueJackets.com/outdoor.

“This is an event our fans have been extremely excited about, and the Blue Jackets could not be happier to take on the NHL’s team from that state up north next season in one of the world’s most iconic sports venues,” said Blue Jackets President and Alternate Governor Mike Priest. “We’d like to thank the NHL and everyone at The Ohio State University, as well as the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, who has worked very hard with our staff to make this game at historic Ohio Stadium a reality.”

Outdoor Hockey is Coming to Ohio Stadium

The Blue Jackets will host the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ against the Detroit Red Wings on March 1, 2025. It will be the first outdoor hockey game played at the venue.

“This Stadium Series game is yet another example of the great community of collaboration and partnership we have here in Columbus. The Ohio State University is very excited to join with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League to bring this event to Columbus,” said Xen Riggs, Ohio State Department of Athletics Vice President/Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to showcasing the iconic Ohio Stadium as well as the city of Columbus on the national and international stages next March.”

The Blue Jackets have played more games against the Red Wings than any other team since the club joined the NHL in 2000. The former Central Division rivals have played 111 times during the regular season with Columbus owning a 46-51-14 record, including 26-23-8 at home. Since Mar. 28, 2012, the Blue Jackets have gone 28-12-3 vs. the Red Wings, including a 15-7-1 mark on home ice. The clubs also met in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2009 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Guarantee Your Seat at The Shoe

2024-25 Ticket Plan Holders will receive priority presale access to 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ tickets^ before the general public. 

^Tickets subject to availability. Additional terms and conditions will apply.

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the first regular season outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the fifth for the Red Wings, who are 2-0-2 in their previous four appearances. It also marks the third signature league event hosted by the Blue Jackets and city of Columbus. The club hosted the 2007 NHL Draft at Nationwide Arena from June 22-23, 2007, and the 2015 NHL All-Star Weekend from January 22-25, 2015.

“Hosting an NHL Stadium Series game in Columbus has been on our wish list for years. We’re thankful to the NHL, Blue Jackets, Ohio State and other partners around the city that turned this dream into a reality,” said Greater Columbus Sports Commission CEO and President Linda Logan. “We can’t wait to welcome hockey fans from around the world and show them all our city has to offer, centered around an iconic venue like Ohio Stadium. Columbus fans showed up big for the 2007 NHL Draft and 2015 NHL All-Star Game and we know they will for this game.”

