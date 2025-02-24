Blue Jackets share their outdoor game memories

Indeed, many of the players who have taken part in previous outdoor games have said that while the game itself certainly stands out, what they’ll remember most is sharing such a special moment with family and friends. After the Blue Jackets practice at Ohio Stadium for the first time Friday afternoon, they’ll have time to invite those close to them on the ice for a skate.

“It’s a cool kind of event for everyone, and I know they do a great job with the families,” Fabbro said. “It gives them a little peek into what our day-to-day lives are like on a little bit of a bigger stage, but I think everyone’s family is super excited to be here and proud to be here. I think it’s just another way to give back to them a little bit and get to spend some time with them.”

Fabbro is also lucky enough to have scored a goal in an outdoor game, tallying in the 2020 Winter Classic between Nashville and Dallas in front of more than 85,000 fans at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

“It was definitely a special moment for sure,” Fabbro said. “Honestly, I scored and I blacked out. I didn’t know what I was doing, celebrating or whatever. I think looking back on it, I’ve obviously rewatched it, and getting to see that kind of reaction and stuff like that, you giggle at it and have a good laugh.”

Given that he’s played in seven previous outdoor games, van Riemsdyk has had his fair share of success as well, notching three goals and three assists. As you might imagine, though, there are other things that stand out.

“First and foremost, I would say the first one was my first year (2010) at Fenway Park – that was one really memorable,” van Riemsdyk said. “Then the one in Ann Arbor (2014) was super memorable. I found out I made the Olympic team that day and they announced it after the game. We actually won that game in a shootout, too, which was really cool. The Naval Academy one (in 2018), that one was great. Lake Tahoe (in 2021) you mentioned.

“Jeez, they’re really unique in their own way. I’m probably forgetting a couple of them in there, but they’re always a lot of fun. They’re always something I look forward to playing in.”

For Provorov, some of the things he remembers most are the conditions, including playing in the rain in the 2019 Stadium Series vs. Pittsburgh and dealing with blinding sun at the Lake Tahoe game in 2021.

“You’d skate out there for 10 seconds and you’d have so many raindrops on your visor,” he said of the Stadium Series game. “You’re like ‘Holy (cow)!’ (In Lake Tahoe), it was like the sunset, so in the first period, you were fine going one way, but then the other way the sun was blinding you the whole way. You couldn’t see anything. Eye black didn’t help. It’s mostly for the lights, so I should have just had sunglasses on.”

All of the players who have taken part praised the NHL for the way they tailor the events to the cities involved, and for this one, that will include embracing the Columbus surroundings. Two prominent bands with Central Ohio ties have already been introduced as entertainment – O.A.R. will play the pregame pep rally at St. John Arena on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., while Twenty One Pilots will perform during intermission – and plenty of Ohio State ties are expected as well.

Not only is the century-old Ohio Stadium one of the most historic and easily recognizable venues in sports, it’s the home of the reigning College Football Playoff champions in Ohio State. The school’s athletic band, students and traditions are expected to play a big part in the show as well.

It’s a lot going on, but Kuraly said the events surrounding the game can help the players focus on the task at hand.

“To me, it feels like such a big moment,” he said. “I think there’s not a risk of not taking it seriously. I think you just have to realize it’s just another game. There are some, I guess you could call them distractions, but those distractions all seem to narrow your focus and make it feel like more of a game.”

One aspect of this year’s game that is unique is that both teams are in the mix for the postseason, which makes the two points on the line extremely important for both. Detroit holds the first wild card spot with Columbus just two points behind, which means that when the puck drops, a lot will be on the line.

As van Riemsdyk said, “You look back on these things way more fondly if you win the game,” and Kuraly noted a victory can be a springboard for a team going forward.

“Weirdly, those games always feel like they carry more than two points for whatever reason,” Kuraly said. “I don’t know if it’s because there’s more eyeballs on it or a little more attention. It’s just one regular season game, but for whatever reason, those games feel like they can carry you thought a little bit longer stretch than just one game.”

When it’s all said and done, though, the memories that will be made Saturday will likely last a lifetime.

“I still have all my jerseys from (my previous outdoor games), a bunch of photos and all the equipment I played with in all those games,” Fabbro said. “It’s cool to keep those as memorabilia, and I think 10 or 15 years down the road, you get to look back and see all the stuff you used during these outdoor games and get to have that special moment and memory.”