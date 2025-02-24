Blue Jackets share their outdoor game memories

Dean Evason has been lucky enough to stand behind the bench for two outdoor NHL games, including as Minnesota’s head coach Jan. 1, 2022, when the Wild hosted St. Louis at Target Field.
In his words, it was “the most awesome miserable experience I’ve ever had.”
Awesome because every NHL outdoor game is exactly that, a celebration of the game as it returns to its natural roots underneath the open sky.
Miserable because, well, we’ll let Evason tell you.
“It was frickin’ freezing,” Evason said with a hearty laugh. “It was amazingly cold.”
Indeed, with a game-time temperature of minus-5.7 degrees Fahrenheit, it was the coldest outdoor game of the 42 the NHL has staged since it started to take the game outdoors on Nov. 22, 2003, for the Heritage Classic in Edmonton. (It also didn’t help that St. Louis beat the Wild by a 6-4 score on that night.)
The good news for Evason? Forecasts in Columbus for the NHL’s 43rd outdoor game – set for Saturday in Ohio Stadium when the Blue Jackets host the NHL Stadium Series vs. Detroit – call for high temps in the mid-40s, cooling off into the 30s once the game faces off at 6 p.m.
It should be a perfect setting for a historic moment for the Blue Jackets and hockey in Columbus, with the first outdoor game in franchise history taking place in one of the most iconic venues in sports. And it’s something Evason, having been there before, wants his team and the community to enjoy.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Evason said. “It’s exciting. I’ve been fortunate, I’ve been through a couple now, and I just really want to embrace it, I want the guys to embrace it. Of course we’re not going to forget about the end result is the two points that night, but embrace everything that goes with it and the excitement level and this stadium and being outside and families being there – enjoy all of it, and then when the puck is dropped, play hard.”
While Evason has been involved in two previous outdoor NHL games – he was an assistant in Washington for the 2011 Winter Classic in Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field – a handful of Blue Jackets players also have been lucky enough to take part as well. Forward James van Riemsdyk is the NHL’s dean of outdoor games, as he’s skated in a league-record seven previous events, while active players Zach Aston-Reese, Dante Fabbro, Jack Johnson, Sean Kuraly and Ivan Provorov have also done so.
“It’s kind of a little bit of luck when you look at it,” van Riemsdyk said of his record. “I think I came into the league at the right time when it started to be an every year sort of occurrence. And playing in some markets that seem to get a lot of them, that doesn’t hurt your chances to play in a lot, too.
“There’s really unique in their own way, but ultimately getting a chance to share it with a lot of the people that helped you along the way in your journey and have time to spend with them, I think that’s what makes it fun for me. It always makes it uniquely special.”