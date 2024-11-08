CBJ players take 'Earned, not given' message to heart

If you have been to Nationwide Arena for a game this season, then you have likely seen a video that plays before the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Dean Evason, the new head coach for the Blue Jackets, has made it clear what his expectations are from the start of his tenure with the team. In the video, which includes clips from the first team meeting of the preseason, Evason lays out what his vision of what CBJ hockey will look under his leadership.

He wants each individual on the team to understand that they have to earn their spot each on the ice each day. He has gone as far as putting a new motto on the wall in the Blue Jackets’ dressing room so the words "THIS IS EARNED ... NOT GIVEN" can be seen for the entirety of the season.

Evason uses those words to make every decision.

“You have to earn the right to get into our lineup,” he said. “You do it with a positive attitude. You work your (butt) off every day. You are detailed, you're coachable, and you get yourself ready to play.”

His players have listened to the motto and are all using it as motivation to keep moving forward as a team, and are all working to get better every day.

Justin Danforth had a long journey to becoming a full-time NHL player. He played in four different professional leagues before being a rookie for Columbus during the 2021-22 season, in which he was 28 years old.

His story is the epitome of the Blue Jackets’ new slogan.

“It's a competitive industry, so you have to earn it every day,” Danforth said. “Nobody cares what you did yesterday. It's a new day, so it's a good motto.”

As an undrafted player who always seemed to be underestimated, he has always understood the importance of a high work ethic and knows that he has to earn everything.

“I think it's something that has helped me get to this point with hockey,” Danforth said. “The competition part is where I excel at. That's what gets me excited.

“I think it's one of those things where when one guy buys in, you have to buy in and there's no choice."

Jake Christiansen also has had a long road to the NHL, although not as long as Danforth’s, as he has been in between Columbus and Cleveland for the better part of four years. However, the 25-year-old defenseman seems to have finally stabilized his spot on the NHL roster for good this season, playing in each of the first 12 games.

“I think just from day one, (Evason) has made it known that you're gonna have to earn everything that you get,” Christiansen said. “As a team as well, we gotta earn it. I think that it's been great, and just trying to continue to do that every day.”

Christiansen said he was feeling excitement as he sat in the team meeting as training camp started and Dean initially set the expectations featured in the opening video.

“It doesn't matter who you are, you could make this team,” Christiansen said. “Obviously, that makes a guy like me excited."

It has been the thing each player has pointed to when they have earned their opportunities this season. When David Jiricek was told he would make his season debut on Oct. 19 after a few games as a healthy scratch, the young defenseman physically pointed to the sign in the locker room.

“I think I worked hard for the opportunity right now. This is earned, not given. That's my story right now,” Jiricek said.