Blue Jackets announce Surfside as team's official hard tea and lemonade 

The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced a new multi-year partnership with Surfside, naming the brand the Official Hard Tea and Lemonade of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Surfside offers an award-winning lineup of vodka-based iced teas and lemonades that are ​non-carbonated, ​only 100 calories and made with real tea and juice.​ ​

As the newest member of the Blue Jackets partner family, Surfside will have a strong in-arena presence with dasherboard signage, digital assets, and concourse activations throughout the season. Fans will also have opportunities to sample Surfside products at select games and events at Nationwide Arena, further enhancing the gameday experience.

“We’re excited to welcome Surfside as a partner and to introduce a new flavor to The 5th Line,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk. “Just like the atmosphere at our games, Surfside embodies energy, fun, and community, and we’re looking forward to elevating the game-day experience together at Nationwide Arena.”

Launched in 2022 by Stateside Brands, the ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand has quickly gained an ever-growing loyal following, proudly claiming #1 top growth spirits brand worldwide from 2022 to 2024 according to IMPACT Databank. Known for its beach-inspired vibes and delicious taste, Surfside is for those looking for a low calorie, no bubbles, full-flavored drink that pairs perfectly with great company.

“Blue Jackets’ fans are uniquely passionate, and we are extremely excited to integrate the Surfside brand in with this organization,” said Matt Quigley, President and Co-Founder of Stateside Brands. “Rinkside to the upper bowl, come puck drop, there’s no better way for The 5th Line to enjoy a game at Nationwide Arena than with a Surfside in-hand.”

For more information about Surfside, visit www.drinksurfside.com. For more on the Columbus Blue Jackets, visit www.BlueJackets.com.