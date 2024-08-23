Summer Spotlight: Greaves made a big jump in 2023-24

How he got here: Greaves didn’t just fall out of the sky, but in some ways it feels like he did. After two seasons with Barrie of the OHL, Greaves did not play organized hockey in 2020-21 because of COVID, but he had caught the eye of the Blue Jackets organization and was signed to an AHL contract in summer 2021. He also took part in the Traverse City Prospects Tournament in September of that year, and with strong performances, Greaves worked his way into signing with the Blue Jackets in February 2022. Since then, he’s become AHL Cleveland’s all-time leader in career wins (61) and a bona fide NHL prospect.

The 2023-24 season: Greaves was one of the top netminders in the AHL, finishing tied for second in the league with a Cleveland single-season record 30 wins and posting an excellent postseason campaign (8-5-0 record, 2.17 GAA, .926 save percentage) to lead the Monsters to the precipice of the Calder Cup Finals. He wasn’t bad at the NHL level, either, earning his first career win – and two more along the way – while showing he can be a calm, cool, collected netminder in the heat of battle no matter the level of play. Greaves got to another level this year, and he's taking steps to become a full-time NHLer at some point.

Top moment: Greaves earned his first career NHL win in his opening appearance of the season, and the rookie turned in an impressive performance to do it. Greaves stopped 41 of 43 shots against – a save percentage of .953 – as the Blue Jackets earned a 5-2 victory over visiting St. Louis on Dec. 8. It was one of two 40-plus-save performances in the NHL on the season for Greaves.