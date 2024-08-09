In the leadup to training camp in September, BlueJackets.com is featuring CBJ players each weekday this summer.
Summer Spotlight: Brindley's ready for what's next
After two impressive seasons of college hockey, the highly regarded CBJ prospect is preparing for his first pro campaign
Gavin Brindley
Number: 45
Birthday: Oct. 5, 2004 (age 19)
Height/Weight: 5-9, 175
Hometown: Fort Myers, Fla.
2023-24 Stats
Michigan: 40 GP, 25-28-53
Columbus: 1 GP, 0-0-0
How he got here: Brindley didn’t have to wait long to be chosen by the Blue Jackets on day two of the 2023 NHL Draft, going with the 34th overall pick – the second pick of the second round – at the event held in Nashville. He got the chance to share the moment with one of his best friends, CBJ first-rounder Adam Fantilli, in Music City, making a memory that will last a lifetime. Brindley grew up in Florida but nonetheless found out quickly he had a talent for the ice, posting two strong seasons in the USHL, skating with the U.S. National Team Development Program and then heading to the University of Michigan for two standout campaigns.
The 2023-24 season: One of the top prospects in the CBJ organization, Brindley spent most of the past season with the Wolverines and was one of the most dangerous players in college hockey for the Frozen Four-bound squad. Brindley was the Big Ten Player of the Year and earned All-America honors, placing tied for sixth in the country with 25 goals and eighth with 53 points in 40 games. He wasn’t just a Wolverine, though, earning a gold medal with Team USA at the IIHF World Juniors, competing at the IIHF World Championships and making his CBJ debut in the season finale vs. Carolina.
Top moment: There was some question as to whether Michigan would still be a contender after a plethora of NHL drafted talent left for the pro ranks, but the Wolverines finished strong to end the season and punched their ticket to the Frozen Four with a win in an NCAA regional final vs. rival Michigan State. With Michigan up 3-2 in the third period, Brindley took Frank Nazar’s spectacular between-the-legs pass and buried it to help the Wolverines clinch the regional title and make it to a third straight Frozen Four.
Fun fact: Florida might be known for its sunny skies, but more and more NHL players are coming from the Sunshine State. Last season, Brindley was one of 10 Florida-born players to skate NHL minutes.
Stat to Know: How hard is it to make it to the NHL in the season after your draft? Just six players from the '23 draft did it last year, and Brindley was one of them, joining teammate Fantilli to make the Blue Jackets the only NHL team with two players to do so. At 19 years, 194 days, Brindley was the 15th youngest player in team history to make his NHL debut.
Expectations for 2024-25: Brindley signed with Columbus at the end of the season because there wasn’t much left for him to prove at the college level; the next step is seeing how his game will fare in the pros. His energetic, even frenetic style – the man seems to be everywhere on the ice, darting to find openings to make an impact – should translate to the next level, but this year will be about development for Brindley. Given his skill, he’ll be a full-time NHLer at some point in this career and will be in the mix to earn playing time this season, but he could also benefit from honing his game at the AHL level in Cleveland.