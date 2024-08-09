Summer Spotlight: Brindley's ready for what's next

After two impressive seasons of college hockey, the highly regarded CBJ prospect is preparing for his first pro campaign

Brindley SS cut
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

In the leadup to training camp in September, BlueJackets.com is featuring CBJ players each weekday this summer.

Gavin Brindley

Number: 45
Birthday: Oct. 5, 2004 (age 19)
Height/Weight: 5-9, 175

Hometown: Fort Myers, Fla.

2023-24 Stats

Michigan: 40 GP, 25-28-53
Columbus: 1 GP, 0-0-0

How he got here: Brindley didn’t have to wait long to be chosen by the Blue Jackets on day two of the 2023 NHL Draft, going with the 34th overall pick – the second pick of the second round – at the event held in Nashville. He got the chance to share the moment with one of his best friends, CBJ first-rounder Adam Fantilli, in Music City, making a memory that will last a lifetime. Brindley grew up in Florida but nonetheless found out quickly he had a talent for the ice, posting two strong seasons in the USHL, skating with the U.S. National Team Development Program and then heading to the University of Michigan for two standout campaigns.

The 2023-24 season: One of the top prospects in the CBJ organization, Brindley spent most of the past season with the Wolverines and was one of the most dangerous players in college hockey for the Frozen Four-bound squad. Brindley was the Big Ten Player of the Year and earned All-America honors, placing tied for sixth in the country with 25 goals and eighth with 53 points in 40 games. He wasn’t just a Wolverine, though, earning a gold medal with Team USA at the IIHF World Juniors, competing at the IIHF World Championships and making his CBJ debut in the season finale vs. Carolina.

Top moment: There was some question as to whether Michigan would still be a contender after a plethora of NHL drafted talent left for the pro ranks, but the Wolverines finished strong to end the season and punched their ticket to the Frozen Four with a win in an NCAA regional final vs. rival Michigan State. With Michigan up 3-2 in the third period, Brindley took Frank Nazar’s spectacular between-the-legs pass and buried it to help the Wolverines clinch the regional title and make it to a third straight Frozen Four.

Fun fact: Florida might be known for its sunny skies, but more and more NHL players are coming from the Sunshine State. Last season, Brindley was one of 10 Florida-born players to skate NHL minutes.

Stat to Know: How hard is it to make it to the NHL in the season after your draft? Just six players from the '23 draft did it last year, and Brindley was one of them, joining teammate Fantilli to make the Blue Jackets the only NHL team with two players to do so. At 19 years, 194 days, Brindley was the 15th youngest player in team history to make his NHL debut.

Expectations for 2024-25: Brindley signed with Columbus at the end of the season because there wasn’t much left for him to prove at the college level; the next step is seeing how his game will fare in the pros. His energetic, even frenetic style – the man seems to be everywhere on the ice, darting to find openings to make an impact – should translate to the next level, but this year will be about development for Brindley. Given his skill, he’ll be a full-time NHLer at some point in this career and will be in the mix to earn playing time this season, but he could also benefit from honing his game at the AHL level in Cleveland.

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets round out coaching staff

Summer Spotlight: Werenski continues to lead the way 

Blue Jackets Foundation partners with Leveling the Playing Field to increase access to hockey

Summer Spotlight: Severson ready for year two in Columbus

Summer Spotlight: Olivier brings energy to the Jackets

Summer Spotlight: Fantilli ready to build his game in year two

With contract in hand, Johnson excited for what's next

Blue Jackets Hockey League provides opportunity for growth

Blue Jackets to participate in Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

Kirill Marchenko signs three-year contract with Blue Jackets through 2026-27

Blue Jackets sign Kent Johnson to three-year contract

Takeaways from Dean Evason's introduction to the Blue Jackets

5 Questions: Get to know new CBJ coach Dean Evason

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at historic Ohio Stadium presales begin July 30

Evason preaches a team-first mentality for Blue Jackets

Instant analysis: Evason brings experience to Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets name Dean Evason Head Coach

2024-25 CBJ single-game tickets on sale