Summer Spotlight: Brindley's ready for what's next

How he got here: Brindley didn’t have to wait long to be chosen by the Blue Jackets on day two of the 2023 NHL Draft, going with the 34th overall pick – the second pick of the second round – at the event held in Nashville. He got the chance to share the moment with one of his best friends, CBJ first-rounder Adam Fantilli, in Music City, making a memory that will last a lifetime. Brindley grew up in Florida but nonetheless found out quickly he had a talent for the ice, posting two strong seasons in the USHL, skating with the U.S. National Team Development Program and then heading to the University of Michigan for two standout campaigns.

The 2023-24 season: One of the top prospects in the CBJ organization, Brindley spent most of the past season with the Wolverines and was one of the most dangerous players in college hockey for the Frozen Four-bound squad. Brindley was the Big Ten Player of the Year and earned All-America honors, placing tied for sixth in the country with 25 goals and eighth with 53 points in 40 games. He wasn’t just a Wolverine, though, earning a gold medal with Team USA at the IIHF World Juniors, competing at the IIHF World Championships and making his CBJ debut in the season finale vs. Carolina.

Top moment: There was some question as to whether Michigan would still be a contender after a plethora of NHL drafted talent left for the pro ranks, but the Wolverines finished strong to end the season and punched their ticket to the Frozen Four with a win in an NCAA regional final vs. rival Michigan State. With Michigan up 3-2 in the third period, Brindley took Frank Nazar’s spectacular between-the-legs pass and buried it to help the Wolverines clinch the regional title and make it to a third straight Frozen Four.