Summer Spotlight: Merzlikins ready for year six with CBJ

How he got here: It’s been a long, winding road for Merzlikins, who was chosen by the Blue Jackets a full decade ago in the third round of the 2014 draft. He remained in Europe through the 2018-19 season, starring for HC Lugano of the National League in Switzerland while developing a reputation as one of the top goalies in the world not in the NHL. Upon coming to Columbus, he burst onto the scene as a rookie when he found his form in the second half of the season and finished fifth in the Vezina voting, and Merzlikins is now going into season No. 6 in CBJ colors.

The 2023-24 season: Merzlikins improved his goals-against average and save percentage from what had been an up-and-down, frustrating 2022-23 campaign, though the numbers still likely weren’t what the goaltender would have liked. Consistency was again an issue, as Merzlikins would have some excellent performances and highlight-reel saves only to not be able to keep the momentum going for an entire 60 minutes. He still won a team-high 13 contests and topped the 40-save mark four times on the campaign.

Top moment: The Blue Jackets had one shutout during the 2023-24 season, and Merzlikins was the one to do it. It was perhaps an odd time for it, as the Blue Jackets stopped in St. Louis for a Jan. 30 game coming off of the team’s grueling Western Canada trip and with oasis of the All-Star break on the horizon. It didn’t seem like the recipe for a win, but Merzlikins stopped all 21 shots he saw and the Blue Jackets posted a rare 1-0 victory over the Blues.