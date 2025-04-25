The Blue Jackets are hitting the road with the Summer Mobile Tour

The Columbus Blue Jackets are gearing up for a summer full of hockey, fun, and community connection with the return of the Blue Jackets Summer Mobile Tour. This year’s tour is bigger and better than ever, featuring eight brand-new stops on its route through Ohio. The interactive Blue Jackets experience is designed for fans of all ages—whether you're a lifelong season ticket holder or a first-time hockey fan—offering a unique way to celebrate the game and connect with the team all summer long.

Kicking off this weekend and running through September, the Summer Mobile Tour will visit community festivals, fairs, parks, and special events throughout Central Ohio and beyond. The tour features a custom-wrapped Blue Jackets vehicle loaded with fan gear and interactive games, including the Inflatable Hockey Challenge and Plinko Prize Board, along with photo opportunities and chances to win autographed items, tickets to 2025–26 season games, and other exclusive prizes. Select stops will also include special appearances by the team’s mascot, Stinger.

2025 MOBILE TOUR STOPS (*new locations)

Apr. 26 - Cap City Marathon

May 17-19 - Delaware Arts Festival*

May 24-25 - Columbus Taco Fest*

June 7-8 - Troy Strawberry Festival*

June 13-15 - Creekside Blues & Jazz Fest*

June 14 - Columbus PRIDE Parade

June 22 - Stonewall Family Pride*

June 25 – Washington Park, Cincinnati*

June 27 - NHL Draft Party

June 28 - Grandview Hop

July 3 - Red White & Boom Parade

July 4 - Upper Arlington 4th of July Parade

July 5-6 – Mid-Ohio IndyCar*

July 18-20 - Jazz & Rib Fest

Aug. 1-3 - Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 16-17 – Columbus Food Truck Festival

Aug. 25 - Buck-i-Frenzy

Aug. 22-24 - Columbus Air Show

Sept. 5-7 – OktoberFest*

For more information and updates, follow the Blue Jackets on social media at @BlueJacketsNHL or visit BlueJackets.com/MobileTour.