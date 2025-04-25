The Blue Jackets are hitting the road with the Summer Mobile Tour

The tour returns with more chances to score swag, meet Stinger, and celebrate all things hockey

2425_CBJ_CS_summermobiletour_v2_v7
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are gearing up for a summer full of hockey, fun, and community connection with the return of the Blue Jackets Summer Mobile Tour. This year’s tour is bigger and better than ever, featuring eight brand-new stops on its route through Ohio. The interactive Blue Jackets experience is designed for fans of all ages—whether you're a lifelong season ticket holder or a first-time hockey fan—offering a unique way to celebrate the game and connect with the team all summer long.

Kicking off this weekend and running through September, the Summer Mobile Tour will visit community festivals, fairs, parks, and special events throughout Central Ohio and beyond. The tour features a custom-wrapped Blue Jackets vehicle loaded with fan gear and interactive games, including the Inflatable Hockey Challenge and Plinko Prize Board, along with photo opportunities and chances to win autographed items, tickets to 2025–26 season games, and other exclusive prizes. Select stops will also include special appearances by the team’s mascot, Stinger.

2025 MOBILE TOUR STOPS (*new locations)

  • Apr. 26 - Cap City Marathon
  • May 17-19 - Delaware Arts Festival*
  • May 24-25 - Columbus Taco Fest*
  • June 7-8 - Troy Strawberry Festival*
  • June 13-15 - Creekside Blues & Jazz Fest*
  • June 14 - Columbus PRIDE Parade
  • June 22 - Stonewall Family Pride*
  • June 25 – Washington Park, Cincinnati*
  • June 27 - NHL Draft Party
  • June 28 - Grandview Hop
  • July 3 - Red White & Boom Parade
  • July 4 - Upper Arlington 4th of July Parade
  • July 5-6 – Mid-Ohio IndyCar*
  • July 18-20 - Jazz & Rib Fest
  • Aug. 1-3 - Dublin Irish Festival
  • Aug. 16-17 – Columbus Food Truck Festival
  • Aug. 25 - Buck-i-Frenzy
  • Aug. 22-24 - Columbus Air Show
  • Sept. 5-7 – OktoberFest*

For more information and updates, follow the Blue Jackets on social media at @BlueJacketsNHL or visit BlueJackets.com/MobileTour.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the matchups you want with plans starting at 11 games and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Monsters gearing up for postseason run

Small Business of the Month: Penn & Beech Candle Co.

Celebrate the real MVP this Mother's Day with an assist from the Blue Jackets 

For a 'special' group of Blue Jackets, saying goodbye was the hardest part

Blue Jackets rewrote the team record book in 2024-25

Blue Jackets frustrated by season's end but encouraged by growth

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets finish season strong

Blue Jackets cruise past Islanders, get 6th straight victory to end season

Blue Jackets loan Jet Greaves, Denton Mateychuk to Cleveland

Zach Werenski named Blue Jackets Community MVP for third time

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets end season by welcoming Islanders

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets' belief shows in win over Flyers

Blue Jackets shut out Flyers, push race to Game 82

Zach Werenski named Blue Jackets nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face a must-win in Philadelphia

Jet Greaves named the NHL's First Star for the week

Winning Thoughts: Greaves shines again in CBJ victory over the Capitals

Blue Jackets down Capitals, win fourth straight