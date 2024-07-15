Blue Jackets employees celebrate Staff Volunteer Day

Joe Renza and the Blue Jackets are no strangers to the Beatty Community Center.

The CBJ fan development specialist was a member of the organization in 2019 when employees helped build a playground at the Near East Side park, one of eight team-branded playgrounds installed around Columbus thanks to an investment from the CBJ Foundation.

Five years later, Renza was back at the park Friday for the Blue Jackets’ annual Staff Volunteer Day in partnership with Schneider Downs. The beautification project done in conjunction with Columbus Recreation and Parks was one of seven stops made throughout Central Ohio in an effort to give back to the community.

Blue Jackets employees stepped out into sunny, humid weather Friday morning at Beatty Community Center to pick up litter, spread new mulch and put a little TLC into a facility they first built half a decade ago.

“Any time we can get out of the office, even if it’s a little hot out, it’s good to be able to get out here and do a beautification project,” Renza said. “That’s especially true for some of the staff members coming back to a playground they helped build in 2019. It’s good for them to be able to come back and see how it’s going. Personally, I was here in 2019, and the playground looks just as good to me as it did then.”

The employees’ return to the park was just one example of the long-term commitment of the Blue Jackets to help make Columbus a better place, as evidenced by the fact members of the organization devoted more than 4,700 hours to community service a year ago.