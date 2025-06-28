Blue Jackets sign G Zach Sawchenko to one-year, two-way extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension through the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Sawchenko, 27, has posted a 1-2-1 record with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in seven career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks in 2020-21. He owns a 42-47-12 record with a 3.08 GAA and a .898 SV% with three shutouts in 106 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters, Abbottsford Canucks, Chicago Wolves and San Jose Barracuda over the past six seasons. Undrafted, Sawchenko originally signed a two-year entry level contract with San Jose on Apr. 12, 2021.

The 6-1, 187-pound netminder posted a 10-11-5 record and 3.00 GAA with a .900 SV% and one shutout in 27 games played with the Monsters in 2024-25. With the Wolves in 2022-23, he set AHL career highs in games played, wins and saves, finishing with a 17-18-3 record, 3.10 GAA and 1,014 saves in 41 games.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Sawchenko also posted a 13-4-3 record with a 2.42 GAA and .928 SV% in 20 career appearances in the ECHL with the Allen Americans from 2019-21. He played for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League from 2013-17, posting a 88-65-16 record with a 3.11 GAA and .908 SV% in 177 games and earning WHL (East) First All-Star Team honors in his final two seasons from 2015-17. He also played at the University of Alberta in the USports league from 2017-19 (28-4-1 in 34 GP), leading the club to a University Cup championship in 2017-18.