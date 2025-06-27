Blue Jackets sign C Hunter McKown to a one-year, two-way extension

The center has played in 12 career NHL games and posted 22-33-55 the past two seasons with Cleveland (AHL)

mckown_16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Hunter McKown to a one year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension through the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

McKown, 22, has registered two assists in 12 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets since making his debut late in the 2022-23 season. He has added 22-33-55 with 60 penalty minutes in 121 career American Hockey League games with the Cleveland Monsters over the past two seasons. He recorded his first career NHL point (assist) in his Blue Jackets debut on March 24, 2023 vs. the New York Islanders after signing a three-year entry level contract with the club on March 20, 2023.

The San Jose, California native tallied AHL career highs with 13-18-31 and 34 PIM in 68 contests with Cleveland in 2024-25, ranking fourth on the team in points as well as tying for fifth in goals and assists. He collected 9-15-24 with a +3 plus/minus rating during his rookie season in 2023-24, ranking second on the team among rookie skaters in points and third in goals (tied) and assists. McKown has added 3-3-6 with 10 PIM in 17 career Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

The 6-1, 192-pound center played collegiately at Colorado College from 2020-23, notching 36-19-55 with 75 PIM in 96 career games for the Tigers. Serving as alternate captain during his junior season, he finished with 21-7-28, 30 PIM, 14 power play goals, four game-winning goals and 142 shots in 38 contests. He led the NCAA in power play goals and ranked seventh-T in goals, while leading his team in goals, points, power play goals and game-winning goals and ranking third in penalty minutes.

Prior to Colorado College, McKown spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program from 2018-20. He also represented Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, collecting 0-1-1 in four contests.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the matchups you want with plans starting at 11 games and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Everything Blue Jackets fans should know about the 2025 NHL Draft

Waddell keeping options open ahead of NHL draft

Blue Jackets acquire F Brendan Gaunce from Minnesota in exchange for F Cameron Butler

Blue Jackets acquire fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Florida in exchange for Daniil Tarasov

Mock draft roundup: A few names stand out for the Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets to conduct annual prospects development camp from July 2-5

Ranking the top draft picks in Blue Jackets history

Blue Jackets announce 2025 preseason schedule

The experts check in on the NHL draft

Remembering the 2000 NHL expansion draft 25 years later

Boumedienne's route to the draft ran through Columbus

As the draft looms, Blue Jackets can add to a homegrown core

2025 NHL draft preview: The top 32 players in our annual consensus rankings

Blue Jackets unveil 25th season logo honoring franchise legacy and Ohio roots

Elvis Merzlikins selected to represent Latvia at 2026 Olympic Games

As draft and free agency loom, Waddell ready for action

Defensmen Zach Werenski and Denton Mateychuk named to NHL postseason All-Star Teams

Hall of Famers highlight list of 20th overall picks