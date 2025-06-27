Blue Jackets sign C Hunter McKown to a one-year, two-way extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Hunter McKown to a one year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension through the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

McKown, 22, has registered two assists in 12 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets since making his debut late in the 2022-23 season. He has added 22-33-55 with 60 penalty minutes in 121 career American Hockey League games with the Cleveland Monsters over the past two seasons. He recorded his first career NHL point (assist) in his Blue Jackets debut on March 24, 2023 vs. the New York Islanders after signing a three-year entry level contract with the club on March 20, 2023.

The San Jose, California native tallied AHL career highs with 13-18-31 and 34 PIM in 68 contests with Cleveland in 2024-25, ranking fourth on the team in points as well as tying for fifth in goals and assists. He collected 9-15-24 with a +3 plus/minus rating during his rookie season in 2023-24, ranking second on the team among rookie skaters in points and third in goals (tied) and assists. McKown has added 3-3-6 with 10 PIM in 17 career Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

The 6-1, 192-pound center played collegiately at Colorado College from 2020-23, notching 36-19-55 with 75 PIM in 96 career games for the Tigers. Serving as alternate captain during his junior season, he finished with 21-7-28, 30 PIM, 14 power play goals, four game-winning goals and 142 shots in 38 contests. He led the NCAA in power play goals and ranked seventh-T in goals, while leading his team in goals, points, power play goals and game-winning goals and ranking third in penalty minutes.

Prior to Colorado College, McKown spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program from 2018-20. He also represented Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, collecting 0-1-1 in four contests.